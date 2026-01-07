A comprehensive plan was announced in Jeddah yesterday (Wednesday) for transporting sports fans to and from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium during the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup, as part of a system that starts from gathering points, passing through designated routes, and ending with managing the exit after the matches.



According to the Jeddah Municipality, the boarding points are distributed across vital locations including shopping centers and main thoroughfares, with precise schedules and regular trips before and after the event, under field supervision that considers the smooth flow of movement and the safety of the fans, reflecting the development of the organizational structure and confirming the maturity of the sports experience in the city.



It is noted that the competitions of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup will kick off this evening (Wednesday) and continue until Sunday, January 11, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with the participation of four of the top Spanish clubs, under the supervision and organization of the Ministry of Sports.

4 Clubs Competing for the Title



The tournament features: Barcelona, the Spanish league champion and the Copa del Rey champion for the 2024–2025 season, Real Madrid, the runner-up in the Spanish league and the runner-up in the Copa del Rey for the same season, along with Atlético Madrid, who finished third in the Spanish league, and Athletic Bilbao, who finished fourth.



The tournament is held in a knockout format, with the first match taking place this evening (Wednesday) between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, while the second match will be held on Thursday, January 8, bringing together Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in an anticipated derby to determine the second finalist, scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 11.

In Saudi Arabia.. Real Madrid Outperforms Barcelona



This edition of the Super Cup is the sixth in the Kingdom, after hosting five previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won three, compared to two titles for Barcelona, which holds the largest share of Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has three titles, and Atlético Madrid has two.



The tournament is expected to attract a large audience and extensive local, regional, and international media coverage through global channels and platforms, with live broadcasts of the matches and significant global fan engagement, as the participation of elite football stars reflects the Kingdom's position as a global destination for hosting major sporting events, contributing to achieving national objectives.