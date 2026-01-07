أُعلنت في جدة، أمس (الأربعاء)، خطة متكاملة لنقل الجماهير الرياضية من وإلى ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية خلال استضافة كأس السوبر الإسباني، ضمن منظومة تبدأ من نقاط التجمع، مروراً بمسارات محددة، وانتهاءً بإدارة الخروج بعد نهاية المباريات.


وطبقاً لأمانة جدة تتوزع نقاط الصعود على مواقع حيوية تشمل المراكز التجارية والمحاور الرئيسية، مع جداول زمنية دقيقة، ورحلات منتظمة قبل الحدث وبعده، بإشراف ميداني يراعي انسيابية الحركة وسلامة الجماهير، يعكس تطور البنية التنظيمية، ويؤكد نضج التجربة الرياضية في المدينة.


يشار إلى أن منافسات بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني 2026، تنطلق مساء اليوم (الأربعاء)، وتستمر حتى يوم الأحد 11 يناير، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، بمشاركة 4 من أبرز الأندية الإسبانية، وذلك بإشراف وتنظيم وزارة الرياضة.

4 أندية تتنافس على اللقب


يشارك في البطولة كلٌّ من: برشلونة بطل الدوري الإسباني وبطل كأس ملك إسبانيا لموسم 2024–2025، وريال مدريد وصيف الدوري الإسباني ووصيف كأس ملك إسبانيا للموسم ذاته، إلى جانب أتلتيكو مدريد صاحب المركز الثالث في الدوري الإسباني، وأتلتيك بلباو صاحب المركز الرابع.


وتُقام البطولة بنظام خروج المغلوب، إذ تُلعب المباراة الأولى مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) بين برشلونة وأتلتيك بلباو، فيما تُقام المباراة الثانية يوم الخميس 8 يناير، وتجمع ريال مدريد وأتلتيكو مدريد في ديربي مرتقب لتحديد الطرف الثاني في النهائي، المقرر إقامته يوم الأحد 11 يناير.

في السعودية.. الريال يتفوق على برشلونة


وتعدّ هذه النسخة من كأس السوبر هي السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت 5 بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد ثلاثاً، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقباً، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقباً، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو ثلاثة ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد.


ومن المنتظر أن تحظى البطولة بحضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة عبر القنوات والمنصات العالمية، مع بث مباشر للمباريات ومتابعة جماهيرية كبيرة حول العالم، في ظل مشاركة نخبة من نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، إذ تأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث تجسيداً لمكانتها وجهةً عالميةً لاستضافة كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.