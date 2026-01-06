The beginning of the year 2026 witnesses a rare astronomical phenomenon represented by a consecutive double solar conjunction of the planets Venus and Mars, as they pass behind the disk of the sun within a short period not exceeding 3 days, in a precise alignment that brings the two planets together with the sun, making their observation from Earth impossible, and attempting to do so poses a risk to eyesight due to the intensity of the solar glare.



The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that Venus and Mars appear to move in opposite directions across the dome of the sky during this event, as Venus passes behind the sun today, January 6, at 08:00 PM Mecca time, in what is astronomically known as the upper solar conjunction. Mars will then follow, passing behind the sun on January 9 at 06:59 AM Mecca time, in an exceptional temporal proximity classified as a double solar conjunction.



He indicated that the upper solar conjunction occurs when the planet is located on the opposite side of the Earth behind the sun, leading to its complete disappearance from optical observation. He noted that after weeks of this alignment, Mars will begin to gradually appear in the dawn sky before sunrise, while Venus will regain its brilliance in the evening sky to once again become the evening star.

SOHO Observatory Observes Despite the impossibility of safe ground observation, he explained that technological advancements in the field of space observation allow for monitoring this phenomenon via the SOHO space observatory, which is distinguished by its ability to image celestial bodies very close to the sun using specialized instruments that block its bright disk.