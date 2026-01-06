يشهد مطلع عام 2026 ظاهرة فلكية نادرة تتمثل في اقتران شمسي مزدوج متتالٍ لكوكبي الزهرة والمريخ، إذ يمران خلف قرص الشمس خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة لا تتجاوز 3 أيام، في اصطفاف دقيق يجمع الكوكبين مع الشمس، ما يجعل رصدهما من الأرض غير ممكن، ومحاولة ذلك تشكل خطراً على سلامة البصر بسبب شدة الوهج الشمسي.


وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة، أن الزهرة والمريخ يتحركان ظاهرياً في اتجاهين متعاكسين على قبة السماء خلال هذا الحدث، إذ تمر الزهرة خلف الشمس اليوم 6 يناير عند الساعة 08:00 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة فيما يُعرف فلكياً بـالاقتران الشمسي العلوي، ثم يتبعها المريخ بمروره خلف الشمس يوم 9 يناير عند الساعة 06:59 صباحاً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، في تقارب زمني استثنائي يُصنَّف بصفته اقتراناً شمسياً مزدوجاً.


وبيّن أن الاقتران الشمسي العلوي يحدث عندما يقع الكوكب في الجهة المقابلة للأرض خلف الشمس، مما يؤدي إلى اختفائه الكامل عن الرصد البصري، مشيراً إلى أنه بعد أسابيع من هذا الاصطفاف، سيبدأ المريخ بالظهور تدريجياً في سماء الفجر قبل شروق الشمس، فيما تستعيد الزهرة بريقها في سماء المساء لتعود مجدداً نجمة للمساء.

مرصد سوهو يرصد رغم تعذر الرصد الأرضي الآمن، أوضح أن التقدم التقني في مجال الرصد الفضائي يتيح متابعة هذه الظاهرة عبر مرصد سوهو الفضائي، الذي يتميز بقدرته على تصوير الأجرام السماوية القريبة جداً من الشمس باستخدام أجهزة متخصصة تحجب قرصها الساطع.