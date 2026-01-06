استقبل رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ، في مقر المجلس بالرياض اليوم، محافظ هيئة الحكومة الرقمية المهندس أحمد الصويان.

وبين رئيس مجلس الشورى خلال اللقاء دور المجلس في مناقشة ودراسة الأنظمة والسياسات ذات الصلة بتعزيز أداء التحول الرقمي ومتابعة ما يُحال إليه من موضوعات وتقارير تتعلق بتطوير الأداء الحكومي وتعزيز كفاءته، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

من جانبه، أشاد محافظ هيئة الحكومة الرقمية بالدور المهم الذي يقوم به مجلس الشورى فيما يتعلق بتعزيز التشريعات الممكنة للتحول الرقمي، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تحقيق المملكة نجاحات بارزة على المستوى الدولي في مجال حوكمة الإنترنت، ورفع مؤشر أداء الخدمات الرقمية.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، واستعراض الجوانب المتصلة بجهود التحول الرقمي، وما يرتبط بها من تشريعات وأنظمة تسهم في دعم تطوير الخدمات الحكومية الرقمية، واستعراض التطور المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة في الخدمات الرقمية، التي تأتي امتداداً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي أسست لتحول رقمي شامل رسخ مكانة المملكة المستحقة عالمياً.