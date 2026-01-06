The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, received the Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Engineer Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, today at the council's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Shura Council highlighted the council's role in discussing and studying the systems and policies related to enhancing the performance of digital transformation and following up on the topics and reports referred to it concerning the development of government performance and enhancing its efficiency, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, the Governor of the Digital Government Authority praised the important role played by the Shura Council in enhancing the possible legislations for digital transformation, affirming that this support has contributed to the Kingdom achieving notable successes internationally in the field of internet governance and improving the performance index of digital services.

During the reception, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed, and aspects related to digital transformation efforts were reviewed, along with the legislations and systems that contribute to supporting the development of digital government services. The rapid development witnessed by the Kingdom in digital services was also highlighted, which aligns with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which established a comprehensive digital transformation that solidified the Kingdom's rightful position globally.