تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز اتصالاً هاتفيّاً، من رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية الرئيس أحمد الشرع. وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث فرص تطوير التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وعددٍ من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Ahmad al-Shara. During the call, they discussed opportunities to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as reviewing the developments in the region and several issues of mutual interest.