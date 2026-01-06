تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز اتصالاً هاتفيّاً، من رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية الرئيس أحمد الشرع. وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث فرص تطوير التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وعددٍ من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.