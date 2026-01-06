The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for entering with his vehicle into the wetlands and pastures in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected wetlands and pastures can reach up to 2,000 riyals, urging the public to report any cases that constitute an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.