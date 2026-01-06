ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة لدخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات في محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى 2,000 ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for entering with his vehicle into the wetlands and pastures in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him.
The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected wetlands and pastures can reach up to 2,000 riyals, urging the public to report any cases that constitute an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.