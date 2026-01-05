أطلقت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، المرحلة الثانية من مبادرة «شهادة امتثال المباني»، في إطار جهودها المستمرة للارتقاء بجودة المشهد الحضري في مدن المملكة، وتنظيم البيئة العمرانية وفق معايير واضحة تسهم في الحد من مظاهر التشوه البصري، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة العمرانية.
وتتضمن المرحلة الثانية حزمة من الإجراءات التنفيذية، تشمل حصر المباني الجديدة المستهدفة وربطها بالمستكشف الجغرافي، ومنح ملاك المباني مهلة تصحيحية مدتها 6 أشهر من تاريخ صدور القرار، لاستيفاء متطلبات الحصول على شهادة الامتثال، التي تصدر بشكل مجاني ووفق اشتراطات ميسّرة تشمل محاور طرق محددة.
100 % نسبة الإنجاز
وكانت المرحلة الأولى من المبادرة عكست أثراً إيجابياً ملموساً على مستوى الامتثال وتحسين المظهر العام للمباني، حيث بلغ عدد المباني المستهدفة بإصدار شهادة امتثال لها 95,835 مبنى، محققة نسبة إنجاز بلغت 100% من المستهدف.
وتجاوز عدد الطلبات المقدمة لإصدار الشهادة 102,708 طلبات، مشيرة إلى أنه تم تنفيذ أكثر من 175 ألف زيارة رقابية لمتابعة الالتزام بالاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة.
رفع جودة التنفيذ
ووفق الوزارة، تشكل شهادة امتثال المباني أداة تنظيمية فاعلة تسهم في رفع جودة التنفيذ، وتعزيز موثوقية المشاريع، وتوحيد الإجراءات الرقابية بين الأمانات، والارتقاء بمستوى التنسيق المؤسسي.
وسيتم تطبيق الإجراءات اللازمة بحق المباني غير الملتزمة عقب انتهاء المهلة التصحيحية، مشيرةً إلى أن صلاحية الشهادة تمتد إلى 3 سنوات. وأشارت «البلديات والإسكان» إلى أن مبادرة شهادة امتثال المباني تشكّل إحدى الركائز الداعمة للنضج العمراني المستدام، وتسهم في بناء بيئة حضرية منظمة وآمنة تعكس الهوية العمرانية للمملكة، داعيةً ملاك المباني والمستثمرين إلى التفاعل والالتزام بمتطلبات الشهادة، بما يعزز جودة المشهد الحضري ويواكب تطلعات التنمية الشاملة.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has launched the second phase of the "Building Compliance Certificate" initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of the urban landscape in the Kingdom's cities and to organize the built environment according to clear standards that contribute to reducing visual distortion, and achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 in improving quality of life and enhancing compliance with urban regulations.
The second phase includes a package of executive measures, including the identification of new targeted buildings and linking them to the geographic explorer, as well as granting building owners a corrective period of 6 months from the date of the decision to meet the requirements for obtaining the compliance certificate, which is issued free of charge and according to facilitated conditions that include specific road axes.
100% Completion Rate
The first phase of the initiative reflected a tangible positive impact on compliance levels and improving the overall appearance of buildings, with the number of buildings targeted for issuing a compliance certificate reaching 95,835, achieving a completion rate of 100% of the target.
The number of applications submitted for issuing the certificate exceeded 102,708 applications, indicating that more than 175,000 inspection visits were conducted to monitor compliance with the approved conditions and standards.
Enhancing Quality of Execution
According to the ministry, the Building Compliance Certificate serves as an effective regulatory tool that contributes to enhancing the quality of execution, increasing the reliability of projects, standardizing regulatory procedures among municipalities, and improving institutional coordination.
The necessary measures will be applied against non-compliant buildings after the corrective period ends, noting that the validity of the certificate extends for 3 years. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing pointed out that the Building Compliance Certificate initiative is one of the pillars supporting sustainable urban maturity and contributes to building an organized and safe urban environment that reflects the architectural identity of the Kingdom, calling on building owners and investors to engage and comply with the certificate requirements, thereby enhancing the quality of the urban landscape and aligning with comprehensive development aspirations.