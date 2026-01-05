The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has launched the second phase of the "Building Compliance Certificate" initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of the urban landscape in the Kingdom's cities and to organize the built environment according to clear standards that contribute to reducing visual distortion, and achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 in improving quality of life and enhancing compliance with urban regulations.

The second phase includes a package of executive measures, including the identification of new targeted buildings and linking them to the geographic explorer, as well as granting building owners a corrective period of 6 months from the date of the decision to meet the requirements for obtaining the compliance certificate, which is issued free of charge and according to facilitated conditions that include specific road axes.

100% Completion Rate

The first phase of the initiative reflected a tangible positive impact on compliance levels and improving the overall appearance of buildings, with the number of buildings targeted for issuing a compliance certificate reaching 95,835, achieving a completion rate of 100% of the target.

The number of applications submitted for issuing the certificate exceeded 102,708 applications, indicating that more than 175,000 inspection visits were conducted to monitor compliance with the approved conditions and standards.

Enhancing Quality of Execution

According to the ministry, the Building Compliance Certificate serves as an effective regulatory tool that contributes to enhancing the quality of execution, increasing the reliability of projects, standardizing regulatory procedures among municipalities, and improving institutional coordination.

The necessary measures will be applied against non-compliant buildings after the corrective period ends, noting that the validity of the certificate extends for 3 years. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing pointed out that the Building Compliance Certificate initiative is one of the pillars supporting sustainable urban maturity and contributes to building an organized and safe urban environment that reflects the architectural identity of the Kingdom, calling on building owners and investors to engage and comply with the certificate requirements, thereby enhancing the quality of the urban landscape and aligning with comprehensive development aspirations.