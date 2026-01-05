أطلقت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، المرحلة الثانية من مبادرة «شهادة امتثال المباني»، في إطار جهودها المستمرة للارتقاء بجودة المشهد الحضري في مدن المملكة، وتنظيم البيئة العمرانية وفق معايير واضحة تسهم في الحد من مظاهر التشوه البصري، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة العمرانية.

وتتضمن المرحلة الثانية حزمة من الإجراءات التنفيذية، تشمل حصر المباني الجديدة المستهدفة وربطها بالمستكشف الجغرافي، ومنح ملاك المباني مهلة تصحيحية مدتها 6 أشهر من تاريخ صدور القرار، لاستيفاء متطلبات الحصول على شهادة الامتثال، التي تصدر بشكل مجاني ووفق اشتراطات ميسّرة تشمل محاور طرق محددة.

100 % نسبة الإنجاز

وكانت المرحلة الأولى من المبادرة عكست أثراً إيجابياً ملموساً على مستوى الامتثال وتحسين المظهر العام للمباني، حيث بلغ عدد المباني المستهدفة بإصدار شهادة امتثال لها 95,835 مبنى، محققة نسبة إنجاز بلغت 100% من المستهدف.

وتجاوز عدد الطلبات المقدمة لإصدار الشهادة 102,708 طلبات، مشيرة إلى أنه تم تنفيذ أكثر من 175 ألف زيارة رقابية لمتابعة الالتزام بالاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة.

رفع جودة التنفيذ

ووفق الوزارة، تشكل شهادة امتثال المباني أداة تنظيمية فاعلة تسهم في رفع جودة التنفيذ، وتعزيز موثوقية المشاريع، وتوحيد الإجراءات الرقابية بين الأمانات، والارتقاء بمستوى التنسيق المؤسسي.

وسيتم تطبيق الإجراءات اللازمة بحق المباني غير الملتزمة عقب انتهاء المهلة التصحيحية، مشيرةً إلى أن صلاحية الشهادة تمتد إلى 3 سنوات. وأشارت «البلديات والإسكان» إلى أن مبادرة شهادة امتثال المباني تشكّل إحدى الركائز الداعمة للنضج العمراني المستدام، وتسهم في بناء بيئة حضرية منظمة وآمنة تعكس الهوية العمرانية للمملكة، داعيةً ملاك المباني والمستثمرين إلى التفاعل والالتزام بمتطلبات الشهادة، بما يعزز جودة المشهد الحضري ويواكب تطلعات التنمية الشاملة.