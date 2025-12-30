توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية تمتد إلى أجزاء من مناطق حائل، القصيم، الرياض والشرقية، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من مناطق شمال المملكة، مع فرصة تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وعلى أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقتي جازان وعسير.
ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج, فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 25-50 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) that the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand, which limit horizontal visibility, will continue over parts of the Al-Jouf and Northern Borders regions, extending to parts of the Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and Eastern regions. Meanwhile, the opportunity for light rain remains possible over parts of the northern regions of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog formation during the night and early morning hours over parts of those areas and parts of the highlands of the Jazan and Asir regions.
According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the north to the northwest at a speed of 20-40 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate. Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the west to the northwest at a speed of 25-50 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one and a half to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate to rough.