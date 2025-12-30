The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) that the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand, which limit horizontal visibility, will continue over parts of the Al-Jouf and Northern Borders regions, extending to parts of the Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and Eastern regions. Meanwhile, the opportunity for light rain remains possible over parts of the northern regions of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog formation during the night and early morning hours over parts of those areas and parts of the highlands of the Jazan and Asir regions.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be from the north to the northwest at a speed of 20-40 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate. Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the west to the northwest at a speed of 25-50 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one and a half to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate to rough.