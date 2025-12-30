توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية تمتد إلى أجزاء من مناطق حائل، القصيم، الرياض والشرقية، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من مناطق شمال المملكة، مع فرصة تكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وعلى أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقتي جازان وعسير.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج, فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 25-50 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.