أتلفت أمانة محافظة جدة 4,550 كيلوغراماً من اللحوم الفاسدة مجهولة المصدر، ضمن حملة ميدانية مشتركة نُفذت شرق المحافظة، وأسفرت عن إغلاق أربعة مواقع عشوائية مخالفة تُمارس أنشطة داخل مواقع ومستودعات لا تتوافر فيها الاشتراطات الصحية المعتمدة.


وأوضحت الأمانة أن الفرق الميدانية أتلفت 4,550 كيلوغراماً من اللحوم الفاسدة، إضافة إلى ضبط 200 لتر من العطور مجهولة المصدر، وإغلاق عدد المواقع والأنشطة المخالفة.