The Jeddah Municipality destroyed 4,550 kilograms of spoiled meat of unknown origin as part of a joint field campaign conducted in the eastern part of the municipality. This resulted in the closure of four random locations that were violating regulations by operating in sites and warehouses that did not meet the approved health requirements.



The municipality clarified that the field teams destroyed 4,550 kilograms of spoiled meat, in addition to seizing 200 liters of perfumes of unknown origin, and closing several violating locations and activities.