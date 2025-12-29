The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations by entering with his vehicle into the Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdah areas in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal actions have been taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdah areas can reach (2,000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.