أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة الخفجي بالمنطقة الشرقية 4 مواطنين خليجيين تعطلت واسطتهم البحرية في عرض البحر، وقُدمت المساعدة لهم.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالالتزام بإرشادات السلامة البحرية، والتأكد من سلامة الوسائط البحرية قبل الإبحار، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.