The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Al Khobar Governorate in the Eastern Province rescued 4 Gulf citizens whose marine vessel had malfunctioned at sea, and assistance was provided to them.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines, ensuring the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and contacting the numbers (911) in the Mecca, Medina, and Eastern Province areas, and (994) in other regions of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.