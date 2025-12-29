The General Authority for Statistics has announced the commencement of its statistical work and its field, telephone, and self-administered surveys in the economic, social, environmental, and spatial fields during the current period to collect accurate data for its statistics in 2026, across all regions of the Kingdom, including the cities and governorates affiliated with it.

These surveys target individuals and families, in addition to establishments in various sectors (public, private, and non-profit), with the aim of collecting accurate and comprehensive data that contributes to supporting decision-making and formulating development policies based on scientific foundations.

The Authority employs the latest data collection methods and internationally recognized statistical practices in executing these tasks, ensuring the quality and accuracy of the statistical outputs.

It is worth noting that the General Authority for Statistics provides the required statistical information and data based on its active and important national role, which contributes to monitoring performance indicators in the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 and measuring the progress made towards achieving sustainable development goals.

The General Authority for Statistics calls on all targeted individuals, families, and establishments in these surveys to respond and cooperate in fulfilling this national duty; and to provide updated data, emphasizing that all data and information collected will be kept completely confidential in accordance with official regulations, and will only be used for statistical purposes, according to the principles and standards governing statistical work. The Authority has also made it possible to communicate and inquire through the unified number (199009).