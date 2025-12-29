أعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء البدء بتنفيذ أعمالها الإحصائية ومسوحها الميدانية والهاتفية والذاتية في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والبيئية والمكانية خلال الفترة الحالية لجمع البيانات الدقيقة لإحصاءاتها في عام 2026م، وذلك في جميع مناطق المملكة، بما يشمل المدن والمحافظات التابعة لها.

وتستهدف هذه المسوح الأفراد والأسر، إضافة إلى المنشآت في القطاعات المختلفة (العام والخاص وغير الربحي)، وذلك بهدف جمع بيانات دقيقة وشاملة تُسهم في دعم صناعة القرار ووضع السياسات التنموية المبنية على أسسٍ علمية.

وتستخدم الهيئة في تنفيذ هذه الأعمال أحدث أساليب جمع البيانات والممارسات الإحصائية العالمية المعتمدة، بما يضمن جودة المخرجات الإحصائية ودقتها.

يشار إلى أن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تقوم بتوفير المعلومات والبيانات الإحصائية المطلوبة انطلاقاً من دورها الوطني الفاعل والمهم، الذي يسهم في متابعة مؤشرات الأداء في مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وقياس التقدم المحرز نحو تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة.

وتدعو الهيئة العامة للإحصاء جميع المستهدفين في هذه المسوح من الأفراد والأسر والمنشآت إلى الاستجابة والتعاون في أداء هذا الواجب الوطني؛ وتوفير البيانات المُحدَّثة، مشددةً على أن جميع البيانات والمعلومات التي تُجمع تُحفظ بسريةٍ تامة وفقاً للأنظمة الرسمية، وتُستخدم فقط لأغراضٍ إحصائية، وذلك بحسب المبادئ والمعايير المنظمة للعمل الإحصائي، كما أتاحت الهيئة إمكانية التواصل والاستفسار من خلال الرقم الموحد (199009).