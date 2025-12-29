The 77th Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, arrived yesterday at Al-Arish International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the Saudi Embassy in Cairo.

The 77th Saudi plane carries food baskets and shelter bags, in preparation for their transfer to the affected people of the brotherly Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip.

This assistance comes as part of the Saudi support provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, to alleviate the difficult living conditions faced by the region.