ضمن خطتها السنوية، وبالتعاون مع الأجهزة الأمنية في جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية، نفّذت برامج الشراكات الدولية بوزارة الداخلية 17 برنامجاً تدريبيّاً نوعياً خلال 2025م، وذلك ضمن مسار التدريب النسائي لقطاعات وزارة الداخلية، في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتطوير القدرات البشرية.

وهدفت البرامج، التي تنوّعت بين التأسيسية والمتقدّمة، إلى تأهيل منسوبات وزارة الداخلية في عدد من المجالات الأمنية المتخصصة، شملت برامج القيادة النسائية، والذكاء الاصطناعي في العمل الأمني، والبحث والتفتيش، إضافةً إلى مهارات إدارة مسرح الجريمة وحفظ الأدلة، والتدريب على المهارات التكتيكية الميدانية.

وتسهم هذه البرامج التدريبية في رفع مستوى الجاهزية المهنية، وتعزيز القدرات الميدانية للمنسوبات، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على كفاءة الأداء الأمني، ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات التطوير في مختلف قطاعات وزارة الداخلية.