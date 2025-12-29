As part of its annual plan, and in collaboration with the security agencies in the Federal Republic of Germany, the International Partnerships Programs at the Ministry of Interior implemented 17 specialized training programs during 2025, as part of the women's training pathway for the sectors of the Ministry of Interior, in the framework of its ongoing efforts to develop human capabilities.

The programs, which varied between foundational and advanced levels, aimed to qualify female employees of the Ministry of Interior in several specialized security fields, including women's leadership programs, artificial intelligence in security work, search and inspection, in addition to skills in crime scene management and evidence preservation, and training in tactical field skills.

These training programs contribute to raising the level of professional readiness and enhancing the field capabilities of the employees, which positively reflects on the efficiency of security performance and supports the achievement of development targets across various sectors of the Ministry of Interior.