The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended one of the Umrah companies and its foreign agent for failing to provide accommodation services for pilgrims in accordance with the approved contractual programs, considering it a clear violation of the regulations and instructions governing the activities of Umrah service providers and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry clarified in a statement yesterday that it had noted the arrival of a number of pilgrims to the Kingdom without the approved accommodation being provided for them, despite the documentation of services within the contractual programs; this necessitated taking immediate legal action against the violating company and the foreign agent.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah indicated that the measures taken aim to ensure the rights of affected pilgrims and to prevent the recurrence of such violations, which enhances the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.

The ministry emphasized that it will not tolerate any negligence or breach of contractual obligations towards the pilgrims, asserting that the rights of the guests of Allah are a top priority, and that the quality of services provided represents a red line that cannot be crossed. The ministry called on all Umrah companies and institutions to fully comply with the approved regulations and instructions, and to provide services according to the contracted programs, contributing to enhancing the quality of services and achieving the highest levels of satisfaction for pilgrims and visitors.