أوقفت وزارة الحج والعمرة، إحدى شركات العمرة ووكيلها الخارجي لعدم التزامهما بتوفير خدمات السكن للمعتمرين وفق البرامج التعاقدية المعتمدة، واعتبرتها مخالفة صريحة للأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لنشاط خدمات المعتمرين وزوّار المسجد النبوي الشريف.

وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان لها أمس، أنها وقفت على وصول عدد من المعتمرين إلى المملكة دون توفير السكن المعتمد لهم، رغم توثيق الخدمات ضمن البرامج التعاقدية؛ ما استدعى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية الفورية بحق الشركة المخالفة والوكيل الخارجي.

وبيّنت وزارة الحج والعمرة، أن الإجراءات المتخذة تهدف إلى ضمان حقوق المعتمرين المتضررين، ومنع تكرار مثل هذه المخالفات، ما يعزّز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وشدّدت الوزارة، على أنها لن تتهاون مع أي تقصير أو إخلال بالالتزامات التعاقدية تجاه المعتمرين، مؤكدة أن حقوق ضيوف الرحمن أولوية قصوى، وأن جودة الخدمات المقدمة تمثّل خطاً أحمر لا يُسمح بتجاوزه. ودعت الوزارة جميع شركات ومؤسسات العمرة إلى الالتزام التامّ بالضوابط والتعليمات المعتمدة، وتقديم الخدمات وفق البرامج المتعاقد عليها، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الخدمات وتحقيق أعلى مستويات الرضا للمعتمرين والزوّار.