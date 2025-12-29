In a ruling that carries significant legal and cultural implications, the Administrative Court in Egypt has concluded one of the most controversial artistic cases in recent times, after it ruled to annul the decision of the Musicians' Syndicate to ban Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe from singing in the country, affirming that the freedom of artistic creativity is protected by the constitution and cannot be infringed upon without legal grounds.

A Ruling That Restores Order

The third circuit of the Administrative Court issued its ruling to annul the decision issued by the Musicians' Syndicate on March 16, which included revoking Haifa Wehbe's permits and preventing her from holding artistic concerts.

The ruling came to end a wide legal and media controversy, following an appeal against the decision on the grounds that it violated the provisions of the constitution and the law.

Legal Action

Artist Haifa Wehbe had filed a lawsuit against the Musicians' Syndicate, with human rights lawyer Dr. Hani Samah intervening, demanding the annulment of the ban and the cessation of all its legal effects.

Samah confirmed that the decision represents a blatant violation of the freedom of work and creativity, and contradicts the constitutional guarantees afforded to artists.

Report from the State Commissioners

The position of the lawsuit was supported by a report issued by the State Commissioners Authority, which explicitly recommended the annulment of the Syndicate's decision, considering that its intervention to prevent an artist from practicing her artistic activity was beyond its legal jurisdiction and without any judicial basis, constituting a direct infringement on the freedom of creativity guaranteed by the constitution.

Confidence in the Rule of Law

For her part, artist Haifa Wehbe expressed her immense happiness with the ruling, affirming her complete respect for the Egyptian judiciary and her deep appreciation for its integrity and fairness.

She emphasized that the rule of law and the vindication of rights will remain her primary reference in facing any legal disputes.

A Message to the Audience

Haifa concluded her statement by reaffirming her trust in the institutions of the Egyptian state and her great respect for her audience in Egypt and the Arab world, expressing her eagerness to meet her audience soon through new artistic works that carry more passion and ambition.