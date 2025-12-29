في حكم حمل دلالات قانونية وثقافية بارزة، أسدلت محكمة القضاء الإداري في مصر الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا الفنية جدلاً خلال الفترة الماضية، بعدما قضت بإلغاء قرار نقابة المهن الموسيقية بمنع الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي من الغناء داخل البلاد، مؤكدة أن حرية الإبداع الفني مصونة بالدستور ولا يجوز المساس بها دون سند قانوني.
حكم يُعيد الأمور إلى نصابها
وأصدرت الدائرة الثالثة بمحكمة القضاء الإداري حكمها بإلغاء القرار الصادر عن نقابة المهن الموسيقية بتاريخ 16 مارس الماضي، الذي تضمّن سحب تصاريح هيفاء وهبي ومنعها من إحياء الحفلات الفنية.
الحكم جاء ليُنهي حالة من الجدل القانوني والإعلامي الواسع، بعد الطعن على القرار باعتباره مخالفاً لأحكام الدستور والقانون.
دعوى قضائية
كانت الفنانة هيفاء وهبي قد أقامت دعوى قضائية ضد نقابة المهن الموسيقية، وتدخل فيها المحامي الحقوقي الدكتور هاني سامح، مطالباً بإلغاء قرار المنع ووقف جميع آثاره القانونية.
وأكد سامح أن القرار يُمثل اعتداءً صريحاً على حرية العمل والإبداع، ويُخالف الضمانات الدستورية المكفولة للفنانين.
تقرير مفوضي الدولة
ودعم موقف الدعوى تقريرٌ صادر عن هيئة مفوضي الدولة، أوصى صراحةً بإلغاء قرار النقابة، معتبراً أن تدخلها في منع فنانة من ممارسة نشاطها الفني تم خارج حدود الاختصاص القانوني، ودون أي سند قضائي، بما يشكّل مساساً مباشراً بحرية الإبداع التي يكفلها الدستور.
ثقة في دولة القانون
من جانبها، أعربت الفنانة هيفاء وهبي عن بالغ سعادتها بالحكم، مؤكدة احترامها الكامل للقضاء المصري وتقديرها العميق لما يتمتع به من نزاهة وعدالة.
وشددت على أن سيادة القانون وإنصاف الحق سيظلان المرجع الأساسي لها في مواجهة أي خلافات قانونية.
رسالة للجمهور
واختتمت هيفاء بيانها بالتأكيد على ثقتها في مؤسسات الدولة المصرية، واحترامها الكبير لجمهورها في مصر والعالم العربي، معربة عن تطلعها للقاء جمهورها قريباً من خلال أعمال فنية جديدة تحمل المزيد من الشغف والطموح.
In a ruling that carries significant legal and cultural implications, the Administrative Court in Egypt has concluded one of the most controversial artistic cases in recent times, after it ruled to annul the decision of the Musicians' Syndicate to ban Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe from singing in the country, affirming that the freedom of artistic creativity is protected by the constitution and cannot be infringed upon without legal grounds.
A Ruling That Restores Order
The third circuit of the Administrative Court issued its ruling to annul the decision issued by the Musicians' Syndicate on March 16, which included revoking Haifa Wehbe's permits and preventing her from holding artistic concerts.
The ruling came to end a wide legal and media controversy, following an appeal against the decision on the grounds that it violated the provisions of the constitution and the law.
Legal Action
Artist Haifa Wehbe had filed a lawsuit against the Musicians' Syndicate, with human rights lawyer Dr. Hani Samah intervening, demanding the annulment of the ban and the cessation of all its legal effects.
Samah confirmed that the decision represents a blatant violation of the freedom of work and creativity, and contradicts the constitutional guarantees afforded to artists.
Report from the State Commissioners
The position of the lawsuit was supported by a report issued by the State Commissioners Authority, which explicitly recommended the annulment of the Syndicate's decision, considering that its intervention to prevent an artist from practicing her artistic activity was beyond its legal jurisdiction and without any judicial basis, constituting a direct infringement on the freedom of creativity guaranteed by the constitution.
Confidence in the Rule of Law
For her part, artist Haifa Wehbe expressed her immense happiness with the ruling, affirming her complete respect for the Egyptian judiciary and her deep appreciation for its integrity and fairness.
She emphasized that the rule of law and the vindication of rights will remain her primary reference in facing any legal disputes.
A Message to the Audience
Haifa concluded her statement by reaffirming her trust in the institutions of the Egyptian state and her great respect for her audience in Egypt and the Arab world, expressing her eagerness to meet her audience soon through new artistic works that carry more passion and ambition.