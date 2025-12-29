في حكم حمل دلالات قانونية وثقافية بارزة، أسدلت محكمة القضاء الإداري في مصر الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا الفنية جدلاً خلال الفترة الماضية، بعدما قضت بإلغاء قرار نقابة المهن الموسيقية بمنع الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي من الغناء داخل البلاد، مؤكدة أن حرية الإبداع الفني مصونة بالدستور ولا يجوز المساس بها دون سند قانوني.

حكم يُعيد الأمور إلى نصابها

وأصدرت الدائرة الثالثة بمحكمة القضاء الإداري حكمها بإلغاء القرار الصادر عن نقابة المهن الموسيقية بتاريخ 16 مارس الماضي، الذي تضمّن سحب تصاريح هيفاء وهبي ومنعها من إحياء الحفلات الفنية.
الحكم جاء ليُنهي حالة من الجدل القانوني والإعلامي الواسع، بعد الطعن على القرار باعتباره مخالفاً لأحكام الدستور والقانون.

دعوى قضائية

كانت الفنانة هيفاء وهبي قد أقامت دعوى قضائية ضد نقابة المهن الموسيقية، وتدخل فيها المحامي الحقوقي الدكتور هاني سامح، مطالباً بإلغاء قرار المنع ووقف جميع آثاره القانونية.
وأكد سامح أن القرار يُمثل اعتداءً صريحاً على حرية العمل والإبداع، ويُخالف الضمانات الدستورية المكفولة للفنانين.

تقرير مفوضي الدولة

ودعم موقف الدعوى تقريرٌ صادر عن هيئة مفوضي الدولة، أوصى صراحةً بإلغاء قرار النقابة، معتبراً أن تدخلها في منع فنانة من ممارسة نشاطها الفني تم خارج حدود الاختصاص القانوني، ودون أي سند قضائي، بما يشكّل مساساً مباشراً بحرية الإبداع التي يكفلها الدستور.

ثقة في دولة القانون

من جانبها، أعربت الفنانة هيفاء وهبي عن بالغ سعادتها بالحكم، مؤكدة احترامها الكامل للقضاء المصري وتقديرها العميق لما يتمتع به من نزاهة وعدالة.
وشددت على أن سيادة القانون وإنصاف الحق سيظلان المرجع الأساسي لها في مواجهة أي خلافات قانونية.

رسالة للجمهور

واختتمت هيفاء بيانها بالتأكيد على ثقتها في مؤسسات الدولة المصرية، واحترامها الكبير لجمهورها في مصر والعالم العربي، معربة عن تطلعها للقاء جمهورها قريباً من خلال أعمال فنية جديدة تحمل المزيد من الشغف والطموح.