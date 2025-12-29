تداعت دولٌ ومنظمات لتأييد السعودية في الخطوات التي تتخذها في مواجهة الإجراءات الأحادية المستهجنة التي اتخذها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في محافظتَي حضرموت والمهرة، وممارساته غير المقبولة في التعامل مع الأهالي التي اتّسمت بالقتل والتعذيب والإقصاء، دونما مبرر قانوني أو أخلاقي.

وتقف السعودية دوماً إلى جانب الشرعية اليمنية، وبما يحفظ لليمن أمنه واستقراره وسلامة أراضيه، وبما يجعل المواطن اليمني يمارس حياته اليومية بكرامة، بعيداً عن الممارسات العدوانية التي تُسقط حقه في الحياة الكريمة، أسوة بشعوب العالم.

ويُعوّل أن يعود المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلى جادة الصواب، ويعترف بأخطائه الفادحة التي ارتكبها بحق اليمنيين التي وصلت إلى حد القتل والتعذيب ونهب الممتلكات، والمسارعة إلى سحب قواته من حضرموت والمهرة، والعودة بها من حيث أتت خارج الحدود الجغرافية للمحافظتَين، وبما يسهم في عدم انزلاق اليمن إلى حروب وصراعات لا رابح فيها، بل إن المجلس الانتقالي سيكون أول الخاسرين، باعتباره من أَقدم على الإجراءات الأحادية التي لا تقرّها القوانين والأعراف الدولية، خصوصاً أنه ينقلب ويتمرّد على شرعية هو جزء أصيل منها.

يبقى اليمن وشعبه محل اهتمام السعودية، إلى أن تستقر أحواله بتكاتف مختلف مكوّناته المطالبة اليوم بأن تقف صفاً واحداً أمام المجتمع الدولي، في مواجهة الإجراءات الأحادية العسكرية المستهجنة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وما يمارسه من فوضى في حضرموت والمهرة.