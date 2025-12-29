Countries and organizations have rallied to support Saudi Arabia in the steps it is taking to confront the reprehensible unilateral actions taken by the Southern Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah, and its unacceptable practices in dealing with the local population, characterized by killing, torture, and exclusion, without any legal or ethical justification.

Saudi Arabia always stands by the legitimate Yemeni government, in a manner that preserves Yemen's security, stability, and territorial integrity, allowing the Yemeni citizen to live their daily life with dignity, away from aggressive practices that undermine their right to a decent life, like the people of the world.

It is hoped that the Southern Transitional Council will return to the right path and acknowledge the grave mistakes it has committed against Yemenis, which have reached the level of killing, torture, and looting of property, and that it will hasten to withdraw its forces from Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah, returning them from where they came outside the geographical borders of the two governorates, contributing to preventing Yemen from sliding into wars and conflicts with no winners. In fact, the Southern Transitional Council will be the first to lose, as it is the one that undertook the unilateral actions that are not sanctioned by international laws and norms, especially since it is rebelling against a legitimacy of which it is an integral part.

Yemen and its people remain a concern for Saudi Arabia until their situation stabilizes, with the cooperation of its various components, which today demand to stand united before the international community in confronting the reprehensible military unilateral actions of the Southern Transitional Council and the chaos it is causing in Hadramaut and Al-Mahrah.