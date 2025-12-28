The pavilion of the Province of Sabya participating in the event "This is Jazan," as part of the Jazan Festival 2026, witnessed a remarkable turnout from festival visitors both from within the Kingdom and abroad. A Japanese tourist expressed her great admiration for the pavilion's rich historical heritage and authentic folk traditions that reflect the identity of this ancient province.

Upon the tourist's arrival at the pavilion, she was welcomed by the staff who provided her with a comprehensive explanation of the history of the Province of Sabya, as well as its geographical and economic significance. The visitor explored the various sections of the pavilion, which included: handicrafts that showcase the skills of the people of Sabya in traditional crafts and folk costumes, where she learned about types of heritage clothing, old adornment tools, and visual arts that highlighted the most prominent tourist and archaeological landmarks that the province boasts.

The visitor did not limit herself to just observing; she experienced a live demonstration of the Jazan heritage, expressing her amazement at the precision of the ancient architectural engravings. She also learned about the aromatic "Jasmine" plant that the region is famous for, expressing her admiration for the strong connection between the Jazan community and its heritage despite rapid development. The Japanese tourist noted that what she saw in the Sabya pavilion represents a cultural bridge connecting peoples, emphasizing that the cultural diversity at the Jazan Festival 2026 makes it a global destination for tourism exploration.

The participation of the Province of Sabya in the event "This is Jazan" aims to enhance its presence as a leading cultural and historical destination. The pavilion seeks to showcase the heritage treasures that the province possesses to visitors from various nationalities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote tourism and pride in national identity.