شهد جناح محافظة صبيا المشارك في فعالية «هذه جازان»، ضمن فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026، إقبالاً لافتاً من قبل زوار المهرجان من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وأبدت سائحة يابانية إعجابها الكبير بما يحتويه الجناح من إرث تاريخي وموروث شعبي أصيل يعكس هوية المحافظة العريقة.

وفور وصول السائحة للجناح، كان في استقبالها القائمون على الركن الذين قدموا لها شرحاً وافياً عن تاريخ محافظة صبيا، ومكانتها الجغرافية والاقتصادية. وتجولت الزائرة بين أركان الجناح التي ضمت: المشغولات اليدوية، التي تعكس مهارة إنسان صبيا في الحرف التقليدية والأزياء الشعبية، حيث تعرفت على أنواع الملابس التراثية وأدوات الزينة القديمة والفنون البصرية التي استعرضت أبرز المعالم السياحية والأثرية التي تزخر بها المحافظة.

ولم تكتفِ الزائرة بالمشاهدة، بل عاشت تجربة حية للموروث الجازاني، حيث أبدت دهشتها من دقة النقوش المعمارية القديمة، وتعرفت على «نبات الفل» العطري الذي تشتهر به المنطقة، معبرةً عن إعجابها بالترابط القوي بين المجتمع الجازاني وتراثه رغم التطور المتسارع. وأشارت السائحة اليابانية إلى أن ما شاهدته في جناح صبيا يمثل جسراً ثقافياً يربط الشعوب، مؤكدة أن التنوع الثقافي في مهرجان جازان 2026 يجعل منه وجهة عالمية للاستكشاف السياحي.

تأتي مشاركة محافظة صبيا في فعالية «هذه جازان» لتعزيز حضورها كوجهة ثقافية وتاريخية رائدة، ويهدف الجناح إلى إبراز الكنوز التراثية التي تمتلكها المحافظة أمام الزوار من مختلف الجنسيات، تماشياً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنشيط السياحة والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية.