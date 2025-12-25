أطلق طيران الرياض برنامج الابتعاث الخارجي المبتدئ بالتوظيف، ضمن مسار واعد، أحد مسارات برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي، بالشراكة مع وزارتي التعليم والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وتأهيل جيل جديد من المتخصصين في قطاع الطيران.

ويستهدف البرنامج إطلاق عدة مسارات تعليمية عالمية على أن تبدأ المرحلة الأولى في ابتعاث الدارسين إلى أستراليا في برنامج البكالوريوس في هندسة صيانة الطائرات، بنوعيها الهندسة الميكانيكية والإلكترونيات «ايفانوكس»، يليها إطلاق برنامج دراسة الطيران التجاري في أمريكا الشهر القادم.

وفي إطار حرص الشركة على دعم مسيرة الطلبة المهنية، سيتم توظيفهم قبل ابتعاثهم لضمان تسجيل سنوات الخبرة في المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية؛ مما يعزز من جاهزيتهم المهنية منذ اليوم الأول.

وأكدت الشركة أن إطلاق البرنامج يأتي ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتزويدهم بالمهارات والمعرفة اللازمة في عالم الطيران، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الخطوة تمثل استثماراً طويل الأمد في مستقبل صناعة الطيران في المملكة.

وأوضح نائب الرئيس لاستقطاب المواهب وشركاء الأعمال في طيران الرياض نهار الجهني أن برنامج الابتعاث المبتدئ بالتوظيف يُعد جزءاً من التزام الشركة بتطوير رأس المال البشري، وتمكين شباب وفتيات الوطن من الحصول على تعليم عالمي ينعكس أثره على تطور قطاع الطيران في المملكة بما يسهم في الوصول إلى مستهدف الشركة في صناعة أكثر من 200 ألف وظيفة بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر.