Riyadh Airlines has launched an external scholarship program that begins with employment, as part of a promising pathway within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for External Scholarships, in partnership with the Ministries of Education and Transport and Logistics Services, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation. This strategic move aims to develop national competencies and prepare a new generation of specialists in the aviation sector.

The program aims to launch several global educational pathways, starting with the first phase of sending students to Australia for a bachelor's degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, covering both mechanical engineering and electronics "Ivanox," followed by the launch of a commercial aviation study program in America next month.

As part of the company's commitment to supporting students' professional journeys, they will be employed before their scholarship to ensure that their years of experience are recorded with the General Organization for Social Insurance; this enhances their professional readiness from day one.

The company confirmed that the launch of the program is part of its ongoing efforts to empower national competencies and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge in the aviation world, noting that this step represents a long-term investment in the future of the aviation industry in the Kingdom.

Nahed Al-Juhani, Vice President for Talent Acquisition and Business Partners at Riyadh Airlines, explained that the employment-beginning scholarship program is part of the company's commitment to developing human capital and enabling the youth of the nation to receive a world-class education, which will positively impact the development of the aviation sector in the Kingdom, contributing to the company's goal of creating more than 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly.