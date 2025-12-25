أطلق طيران الرياض برنامج الابتعاث الخارجي المبتدئ بالتوظيف، ضمن مسار واعد، أحد مسارات برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي، بالشراكة مع وزارتي التعليم والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وتأهيل جيل جديد من المتخصصين في قطاع الطيران.
ويستهدف البرنامج إطلاق عدة مسارات تعليمية عالمية على أن تبدأ المرحلة الأولى في ابتعاث الدارسين إلى أستراليا في برنامج البكالوريوس في هندسة صيانة الطائرات، بنوعيها الهندسة الميكانيكية والإلكترونيات «ايفانوكس»، يليها إطلاق برنامج دراسة الطيران التجاري في أمريكا الشهر القادم.
وفي إطار حرص الشركة على دعم مسيرة الطلبة المهنية، سيتم توظيفهم قبل ابتعاثهم لضمان تسجيل سنوات الخبرة في المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية؛ مما يعزز من جاهزيتهم المهنية منذ اليوم الأول.
وأكدت الشركة أن إطلاق البرنامج يأتي ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتزويدهم بالمهارات والمعرفة اللازمة في عالم الطيران، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الخطوة تمثل استثماراً طويل الأمد في مستقبل صناعة الطيران في المملكة.
وأوضح نائب الرئيس لاستقطاب المواهب وشركاء الأعمال في طيران الرياض نهار الجهني أن برنامج الابتعاث المبتدئ بالتوظيف يُعد جزءاً من التزام الشركة بتطوير رأس المال البشري، وتمكين شباب وفتيات الوطن من الحصول على تعليم عالمي ينعكس أثره على تطور قطاع الطيران في المملكة بما يسهم في الوصول إلى مستهدف الشركة في صناعة أكثر من 200 ألف وظيفة بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر.
Riyadh Airlines has launched an external scholarship program that begins with employment, as part of a promising pathway within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for External Scholarships, in partnership with the Ministries of Education and Transport and Logistics Services, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation. This strategic move aims to develop national competencies and prepare a new generation of specialists in the aviation sector.
The program aims to launch several global educational pathways, starting with the first phase of sending students to Australia for a bachelor's degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, covering both mechanical engineering and electronics "Ivanox," followed by the launch of a commercial aviation study program in America next month.
As part of the company's commitment to supporting students' professional journeys, they will be employed before their scholarship to ensure that their years of experience are recorded with the General Organization for Social Insurance; this enhances their professional readiness from day one.
The company confirmed that the launch of the program is part of its ongoing efforts to empower national competencies and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge in the aviation world, noting that this step represents a long-term investment in the future of the aviation industry in the Kingdom.
Nahed Al-Juhani, Vice President for Talent Acquisition and Business Partners at Riyadh Airlines, explained that the employment-beginning scholarship program is part of the company's commitment to developing human capital and enabling the youth of the nation to receive a world-class education, which will positively impact the development of the aviation sector in the Kingdom, contributing to the company's goal of creating more than 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly.