أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الخميس) تقريراً إحصائياً حول أقل درجات الحرارة المسجلة وحالات الصقيع على مناطق المملكة خلال مواسم الشتاء (ديسمبر، يناير، فبراير)، وذلك للفترة الزمنية من عام 1985م حتى عام 2025م، استناداً إلى السجلات المناخية المعتمدة لدى المركز.
وكشف التقرير أن أدنى درجة حرارة مسجلة على مستوى المملكة خلال الفترة بلغت 10 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في مدينة حائل بتاريخ 16 يناير 2008م، تلتها مدينة القريات بمنطقة الجوف بتسجيل 9 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في يناير 2008م، فيما سجلت 8 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في مدينة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية خلال أعوام مختلفة، كما سجلت مدينة الجوف درجة حرارة بلغت 7 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في فبراير 1989م.
وبين التقرير تسجيل درجات حرارة متدنية في عدد من المدن الأخرى، من بينها عرعر (-6.3°م)، ورفحاء (-5.8°م)، والرياض (-5.4°م)، وبريدة (-5°م)، والقصيم (-4.2°م)، وتبوك (-4°م)، والأحساء (-2.3°م)، ووادي الدواسر (-2°م)، والطائف (-1.5°م)، وبيشة (-1°م)، وذلك خلال فترات زمنية مختلفة ضمن نطاق الدراسة.
وأشار المركز إلى أن عام 2008م يعد من أكثر الأعوام تسجيلاً للدرجات الدنيا في عدد من المدن، شملت حائل، والرياض، وبريدة، والقصيم، وتبوك، إضافة إلى مدن أخرى.
ورصد التقرير أعلى 10 مدن تصدرت في عدد أيام تكون الصقيع خلال الفترة من 1985م حتى 2025م، كانت في مقدمتها المناطق الشمالية والشرقية والوسطى، حيث تصدرت مدينة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية القائمة بواقع 720 يوماً، تلتها مدينة القريات بمنطقة الجوف بـ 588 يوماً، ثم مدينة حائل بـ339 يوماً، تلتها مدينة عرعر بـ277 يوماً، ثم رفحاء بـ197 يوماً، ثم سكاكا بـ185 يوماً، فيما سجلت مدينة تبوك 139 يوماً، ومدينة بريدة 83 يوماً، والقيصومة 71 يوماً، ومدينة الرياض 46 يوماً من أيام الصقيع.
وكان المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني قد أكد لـ«عكاظ» انتهاء الموجة الباردة التي أثرت على المملكة أخيراً.
وأكد لـ«عكاظ» ترقب وصول حالة جوية جديدة تبدأ مساء الجمعة على المنطقة الشرقية، مبيناً أن الموجة الباردة انتهت فعلياً ويستمر تأثير الكتلة الهوائية لمدة 5 أيام فأكثر لتصنيفها كموجة باردة.
فرص لهطول أمطار
وقال: «نترقب حالة جوية قادمة، تحمل فرصاً لهطول أمطار تبدأ تأثيراتها المباشرة مساء الجمعة، ستتركز على الأجزاء الشمالية الشرقية من المنطقة الشرقية، وتحديداً محافظتي النعيرية وحفر الباطن».
وتوقع المتحدث أن تستمر حالة عدم الاستقرار الجوي في بعض الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية يوم الأحد القادم، في توسع لنطاق التأثير المطري.
The National Center of Meteorology issued today (Thursday) a statistical report on the lowest recorded temperatures and frost occurrences in various regions of the Kingdom during the winter seasons (December, January, February), covering the period from 1985 to 2025, based on the climate records approved by the center.
The report revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in the Kingdom during this period was 10 degrees Celsius below zero in the city of Hail on January 16, 2008, followed by the city of Al-Qurayyat in the Al-Jawf region, which recorded 9 degrees Celsius below zero in January 2008. Additionally, 8 degrees Celsius below zero was recorded in the city of Turaif in the Northern Borders region during different years, and the city of Al-Jawf recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius below zero in February 1989.
The report indicated that low temperatures were recorded in several other cities, including Arar (-6.3°C), Rafha (-5.8°C), Riyadh (-5.4°C), Buraidah (-5°C), Al-Qassim (-4.2°C), Tabuk (-4°C), Al-Ahsa (-2.3°C), Wadi Al-Dawasir (-2°C), Taif (-1.5°C), and Bisha (-1°C), during various time periods within the scope of the study.
The center pointed out that the year 2008 was one of the years with the highest recorded low temperatures in several cities, including Hail, Riyadh, Buraidah, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, in addition to other cities.
The report monitored the top 10 cities that recorded the highest number of frost days during the period from 1985 to 2025, with the northern, eastern, and central regions leading the list. The city of Turaif in the Northern Borders topped the list with 720 days, followed by Al-Qurayyat in the Al-Jawf region with 588 days, then Hail with 339 days, followed by Arar with 277 days, then Rafha with 197 days, then Sakaka with 185 days. Meanwhile, Tabuk recorded 139 days, Buraidah 83 days, Al-Qaisumah 71 days, and Riyadh 46 days of frost days.
The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed to “Okaz” that the cold wave that recently affected the Kingdom has ended.
He confirmed to “Okaz” that a new weather system is expected to arrive starting Friday evening in the eastern region, indicating that the cold wave has effectively ended and the impact of the air mass will continue for 5 days or more to classify it as a cold wave.
Chances of Rainfall
He said: “We are anticipating an incoming weather system that carries chances of rainfall, with its direct effects starting Friday evening, focusing on the northeastern parts of the eastern region, specifically the governorates of Al-Nairyah and Hafr Al-Batin.”
The spokesperson expected that the state of atmospheric instability would continue in some coastal parts of the eastern region next Sunday, expanding the range of rainy effects.