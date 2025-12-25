أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الخميس) تقريراً إحصائياً حول أقل درجات الحرارة المسجلة وحالات الصقيع على مناطق المملكة خلال مواسم الشتاء (ديسمبر، يناير، فبراير)، وذلك للفترة الزمنية من عام 1985م حتى عام 2025م، استناداً إلى السجلات المناخية المعتمدة لدى المركز.

وكشف التقرير أن أدنى درجة حرارة مسجلة على مستوى المملكة خلال الفترة بلغت 10 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في مدينة حائل بتاريخ 16 يناير 2008م، تلتها مدينة القريات بمنطقة الجوف بتسجيل 9 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في يناير 2008م، فيما سجلت 8 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في مدينة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية خلال أعوام مختلفة، كما سجلت مدينة الجوف درجة حرارة بلغت 7 درجات مئوية تحت الصفر في فبراير 1989م.

وبين التقرير تسجيل درجات حرارة متدنية في عدد من المدن الأخرى، من بينها عرعر (-6.3°م)، ورفحاء (-5.8°م)، والرياض (-5.4°م)، وبريدة (-5°م)، والقصيم (-4.2°م)، وتبوك (-4°م)، والأحساء (-2.3°م)، ووادي الدواسر (-2°م)، والطائف (-1.5°م)، وبيشة (-1°م)، وذلك خلال فترات زمنية مختلفة ضمن نطاق الدراسة.

وأشار المركز إلى أن عام 2008م يعد من أكثر الأعوام تسجيلاً للدرجات الدنيا في عدد من المدن، شملت حائل، والرياض، وبريدة، والقصيم، وتبوك، إضافة إلى مدن أخرى.

ورصد التقرير أعلى 10 مدن تصدرت في عدد أيام تكون الصقيع خلال الفترة من 1985م حتى 2025م، كانت في مقدمتها المناطق الشمالية والشرقية والوسطى، حيث تصدرت مدينة طريف بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية القائمة بواقع 720 يوماً، تلتها مدينة القريات بمنطقة الجوف بـ 588 يوماً، ثم مدينة حائل بـ339 يوماً، تلتها مدينة عرعر بـ277 يوماً، ثم رفحاء بـ197 يوماً، ثم سكاكا بـ185 يوماً، فيما سجلت مدينة تبوك 139 يوماً، ومدينة بريدة 83 يوماً، والقيصومة 71 يوماً، ومدينة الرياض 46 يوماً من أيام الصقيع.

وكان المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني قد أكد لـ«عكاظ» انتهاء الموجة الباردة التي أثرت على المملكة أخيراً.

وأكد لـ«عكاظ» ترقب وصول حالة جوية جديدة تبدأ مساء الجمعة على المنطقة الشرقية، مبيناً أن الموجة الباردة انتهت فعلياً ويستمر تأثير الكتلة الهوائية لمدة 5 أيام فأكثر لتصنيفها كموجة باردة.

فرص لهطول أمطار

وقال: «نترقب حالة جوية قادمة، تحمل فرصاً لهطول أمطار تبدأ تأثيراتها المباشرة مساء الجمعة، ستتركز على الأجزاء الشمالية الشرقية من المنطقة الشرقية، وتحديداً محافظتي النعيرية وحفر الباطن».

وتوقع المتحدث أن تستمر حالة عدم الاستقرار الجوي في بعض الأجزاء الساحلية من المنطقة الشرقية يوم الأحد القادم، في توسع لنطاق التأثير المطري.