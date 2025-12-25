The National Center of Meteorology issued today (Thursday) a statistical report on the lowest recorded temperatures and frost occurrences in various regions of the Kingdom during the winter seasons (December, January, February), covering the period from 1985 to 2025, based on the climate records approved by the center.

The report revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in the Kingdom during this period was 10 degrees Celsius below zero in the city of Hail on January 16, 2008, followed by the city of Al-Qurayyat in the Al-Jawf region, which recorded 9 degrees Celsius below zero in January 2008. Additionally, 8 degrees Celsius below zero was recorded in the city of Turaif in the Northern Borders region during different years, and the city of Al-Jawf recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius below zero in February 1989.

The report indicated that low temperatures were recorded in several other cities, including Arar (-6.3°C), Rafha (-5.8°C), Riyadh (-5.4°C), Buraidah (-5°C), Al-Qassim (-4.2°C), Tabuk (-4°C), Al-Ahsa (-2.3°C), Wadi Al-Dawasir (-2°C), Taif (-1.5°C), and Bisha (-1°C), during various time periods within the scope of the study.

The center pointed out that the year 2008 was one of the years with the highest recorded low temperatures in several cities, including Hail, Riyadh, Buraidah, Al-Qassim, Tabuk, in addition to other cities.

The report monitored the top 10 cities that recorded the highest number of frost days during the period from 1985 to 2025, with the northern, eastern, and central regions leading the list. The city of Turaif in the Northern Borders topped the list with 720 days, followed by Al-Qurayyat in the Al-Jawf region with 588 days, then Hail with 339 days, followed by Arar with 277 days, then Rafha with 197 days, then Sakaka with 185 days. Meanwhile, Tabuk recorded 139 days, Buraidah 83 days, Al-Qaisumah 71 days, and Riyadh 46 days of frost days.

The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed to “Okaz” that the cold wave that recently affected the Kingdom has ended.

He confirmed to “Okaz” that a new weather system is expected to arrive starting Friday evening in the eastern region, indicating that the cold wave has effectively ended and the impact of the air mass will continue for 5 days or more to classify it as a cold wave.

Chances of Rainfall

He said: “We are anticipating an incoming weather system that carries chances of rainfall, with its direct effects starting Friday evening, focusing on the northeastern parts of the eastern region, specifically the governorates of Al-Nairyah and Hafr Al-Batin.”

The spokesperson expected that the state of atmospheric instability would continue in some coastal parts of the eastern region next Sunday, expanding the range of rainy effects.