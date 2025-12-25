Under the guidance of the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy of the Eastern Province Emirate, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, launched today (Thursday) the electronic linkage between the Ministry of Interior and the Eastern Province Emirate at the Emirate's headquarters, as part of supporting the government digital transformation journey and speeding up the processing of beneficiaries' transactions.

The electronic linkage aims to enhance technical integration and accelerate the exchange of data and information, which supports improving the efficiency of procedures and elevating the quality of government services. This integration contributes to enhancing performance efficiency, in addition to providing reliable and integrated government services, which strengthens the government work system and helps achieve the highest levels of efficiency and reliability, in line with the targets of digital transformation and an ambitious vision for a fully integrated digital government.

This step reflects the commitment of the Eastern Province Emirate to achieving a future digital vision that contributes to providing distinguished service to beneficiaries.