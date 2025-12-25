بتوجيه أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، دشن وكيل إمارة المنطقة الشرقية تركي بن عبدالله التميمي بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، الربط الإلكتروني بين مقام وزارة الداخلية وإمارة المنطقة الشرقية، في إطار دعم مسيرة التحول الرقمي الحكومي، وسرعة إنجاز معاملات المستفيدين.
ويهدف الربط الإلكتروني إلى تعزيز التكامل التقني، وتسريع تبادل البيانات والمعلومات، بما يدعم تحسين كفاءة الإجراءات والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الحكومية، ويسهم هذا التكامل في رفع كفاءة الأداء، إلى جانب تقديم خدمات حكومية موثوقة ومتكاملة، بما يعزز من منظومة العمل الحكومي ويساهم في تحقيق أعلى مستويات الكفاءة والموثوقية، وذلك بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات التحول الرقمي ورؤية طموحة لحكومة رقمية متكاملة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتعكس التزام إمارة المنطقة الشرقية بتحقيق رؤية مستقبلية رقمية تساهم في تقديم خدمة متميزة للمستفيدين.
Under the guidance of the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy of the Eastern Province Emirate, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, launched today (Thursday) the electronic linkage between the Ministry of Interior and the Eastern Province Emirate at the Emirate's headquarters, as part of supporting the government digital transformation journey and speeding up the processing of beneficiaries' transactions.
The electronic linkage aims to enhance technical integration and accelerate the exchange of data and information, which supports improving the efficiency of procedures and elevating the quality of government services. This integration contributes to enhancing performance efficiency, in addition to providing reliable and integrated government services, which strengthens the government work system and helps achieve the highest levels of efficiency and reliability, in line with the targets of digital transformation and an ambitious vision for a fully integrated digital government.
This step reflects the commitment of the Eastern Province Emirate to achieving a future digital vision that contributes to providing distinguished service to beneficiaries.