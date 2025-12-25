بتوجيه أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، دشن وكيل إمارة المنطقة الشرقية تركي بن عبدالله التميمي بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الخميس)، الربط الإلكتروني بين مقام وزارة الداخلية وإمارة المنطقة الشرقية، في إطار دعم مسيرة التحول الرقمي الحكومي، وسرعة إنجاز معاملات المستفيدين.

ويهدف الربط الإلكتروني إلى تعزيز التكامل التقني، وتسريع تبادل البيانات والمعلومات، بما يدعم تحسين كفاءة الإجراءات والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الحكومية، ويسهم هذا التكامل في رفع كفاءة الأداء، إلى جانب تقديم خدمات حكومية موثوقة ومتكاملة، بما يعزز من منظومة العمل الحكومي ويساهم في تحقيق أعلى مستويات الكفاءة والموثوقية، وذلك بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات التحول الرقمي ورؤية طموحة لحكومة رقمية متكاملة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتعكس التزام إمارة المنطقة الشرقية بتحقيق رؤية مستقبلية رقمية تساهم في تقديم خدمة متميزة للمستفيدين.