توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس)، استمرار تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة في حين لا يستبعد هطول أمطار متفرقة على أجزاء من مناطق شمال ووسط المملكة مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية.
ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) that thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds will continue to form over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah, while scattered rains are also likely in parts of the northern and central regions of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog in parts of those areas as well as in parts of the Eastern region.
According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, at a speed of 15-35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate with waves becoming rough due to the thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement will be westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 10-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light.