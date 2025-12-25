The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) that thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds will continue to form over parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah, while scattered rains are also likely in parts of the northern and central regions of the Kingdom, with a chance of fog in parts of those areas as well as in parts of the Eastern region.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, at a speed of 15-35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate with waves becoming rough due to the thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement will be westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 10-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition will be light.