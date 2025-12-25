توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس)، استمرار تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة في حين لا يستبعد هطول أمطار متفرقة على أجزاء من مناطق شمال ووسط المملكة مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.