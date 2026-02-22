قال المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب «متعجب» من عدم استسلام الإيرانيين رغم الضغوط والقوة البحرية الأمريكية، على حد قوله.


الأمر يتعلق بسياسة ترمب


وكشف ويتكوف لقناة «فوكس نيوز» أن إقناع طهران لا يزال صعباً، لافتاً إلى أن الإيرانيين يؤكدون سلمية برنامجهم النووي لكنهم كانوا يخصبون أكثر بكثير مما يستلزمه هذا المشروع، وأنهم قد يكونون على بُعد أسبوع من امتلاك مواد ذات جودة لصنع قنبلة.


وأفاد بأنه التقى نجل شاه إيران السابق رضا بهلوي بتوجيه من الرئيس الأمريكي، لكن الأمر يتعلق بسياسة الرئيس ترمب وليس بسياسات بهلوي، على حد قوله.


محاولة انتزاع تنازلات


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي غراهام قوله إن عدداً من المقربين من الرئيس الأمريكي ينصحونه بعدم قصف إيران، وإنه يحث الرئيس على تجاهلهم. وأضاف أنه «يتفهم المخاوف، لكن الأصوات التي تنصح بعدم التورط تتجاهل عواقب ترك الشر دون رادع».


ونقل الموقع عن مستشارين كبار قولهم إن ترمب لم يحسم أمره بعد بشأن شن ضربات ضد إيران.


وأكد أن بعض مستشاري ترمب يحثونه على التريث في شن الضربات والاستمرار في استخدام التهديد العسكري لمحاولة انتزاع تنازلات.


ولفت إلى وجود شكوك بين بعض المقربين من ترمب حول جدوى شن عملية لتغيير النظام في إيران.


رفض وقف التخصيب


من جانبها، نقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية عن مسؤول دبلوماسي قوله: إن طهران جددت خلال المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع أمريكا رفضها وقف التخصيب أو نقل مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب إلى الخارج، مع استعداد مشروط لخفض نسب التخصيب في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق.


اجتماع إسرائيلي ونشاط صاروخي


وأفادت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت بأن الطاقم الوزاري الإسرائيلي الأمني المصغر سيجتمع لبحث التطورات الخاصة بالملف الإيراني.