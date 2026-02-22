The American envoy Steve Wittekov stated that President Donald Trump is "amazed" by the Iranians' refusal to surrender despite the pressures and American naval power, according to him.



The matter relates to Trump's policy



Wittekov revealed to Fox News that convincing Tehran remains difficult, noting that the Iranians assert the peacefulness of their nuclear program but have been enriching much more than this project requires, and that they may be a week away from possessing materials of sufficient quality to make a bomb.



He reported that he met with the son of the former Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, at the direction of the American president, but emphasized that it relates to President Trump's policy, not Pahlavi's policies, according to him.



Attempt to extract concessions



The Axios website quoted Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as saying that several close associates of the American president are advising him against bombing Iran, and he urges the president to ignore them. He added that he "understands the concerns, but the voices advising against involvement ignore the consequences of leaving evil unchecked."



The site quoted senior advisors saying that Trump has not yet made up his mind about launching strikes against Iran.



He confirmed that some of Trump's advisors are urging him to hold off on strikes and continue using military threats to try to extract concessions.



He pointed out that there are doubts among some of Trump's close associates about the feasibility of launching a regime change operation in Iran.



Refusal to halt enrichment



For its part, the Iranian news agency quoted a diplomatic official saying that Tehran reiterated during indirect negotiations with the U.S. its refusal to halt enrichment or transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium abroad, with a conditional readiness to reduce enrichment levels if an agreement is reached.



Israeli meeting and missile activity



The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli security cabinet will meet to discuss developments regarding the Iranian file.