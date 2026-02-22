قال المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب «متعجب» من عدم استسلام الإيرانيين رغم الضغوط والقوة البحرية الأمريكية، على حد قوله.
الأمر يتعلق بسياسة ترمب
وكشف ويتكوف لقناة «فوكس نيوز» أن إقناع طهران لا يزال صعباً، لافتاً إلى أن الإيرانيين يؤكدون سلمية برنامجهم النووي لكنهم كانوا يخصبون أكثر بكثير مما يستلزمه هذا المشروع، وأنهم قد يكونون على بُعد أسبوع من امتلاك مواد ذات جودة لصنع قنبلة.
وأفاد بأنه التقى نجل شاه إيران السابق رضا بهلوي بتوجيه من الرئيس الأمريكي، لكن الأمر يتعلق بسياسة الرئيس ترمب وليس بسياسات بهلوي، على حد قوله.
محاولة انتزاع تنازلات
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن السيناتور الجمهوري ليندسي غراهام قوله إن عدداً من المقربين من الرئيس الأمريكي ينصحونه بعدم قصف إيران، وإنه يحث الرئيس على تجاهلهم. وأضاف أنه «يتفهم المخاوف، لكن الأصوات التي تنصح بعدم التورط تتجاهل عواقب ترك الشر دون رادع».
ونقل الموقع عن مستشارين كبار قولهم إن ترمب لم يحسم أمره بعد بشأن شن ضربات ضد إيران.
وأكد أن بعض مستشاري ترمب يحثونه على التريث في شن الضربات والاستمرار في استخدام التهديد العسكري لمحاولة انتزاع تنازلات.
ولفت إلى وجود شكوك بين بعض المقربين من ترمب حول جدوى شن عملية لتغيير النظام في إيران.
رفض وقف التخصيب
من جانبها، نقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية عن مسؤول دبلوماسي قوله: إن طهران جددت خلال المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع أمريكا رفضها وقف التخصيب أو نقل مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب إلى الخارج، مع استعداد مشروط لخفض نسب التخصيب في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق.
اجتماع إسرائيلي ونشاط صاروخي
وأفادت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت بأن الطاقم الوزاري الإسرائيلي الأمني المصغر سيجتمع لبحث التطورات الخاصة بالملف الإيراني.
The American envoy Steve Wittekov stated that President Donald Trump is "amazed" by the Iranians' refusal to surrender despite the pressures and American naval power, according to him.
The matter relates to Trump's policy
Wittekov revealed to Fox News that convincing Tehran remains difficult, noting that the Iranians assert the peacefulness of their nuclear program but have been enriching much more than this project requires, and that they may be a week away from possessing materials of sufficient quality to make a bomb.
He reported that he met with the son of the former Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, at the direction of the American president, but emphasized that it relates to President Trump's policy, not Pahlavi's policies, according to him.
Attempt to extract concessions
The Axios website quoted Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as saying that several close associates of the American president are advising him against bombing Iran, and he urges the president to ignore them. He added that he "understands the concerns, but the voices advising against involvement ignore the consequences of leaving evil unchecked."
The site quoted senior advisors saying that Trump has not yet made up his mind about launching strikes against Iran.
He confirmed that some of Trump's advisors are urging him to hold off on strikes and continue using military threats to try to extract concessions.
He pointed out that there are doubts among some of Trump's close associates about the feasibility of launching a regime change operation in Iran.
Refusal to halt enrichment
For its part, the Iranian news agency quoted a diplomatic official saying that Tehran reiterated during indirect negotiations with the U.S. its refusal to halt enrichment or transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium abroad, with a conditional readiness to reduce enrichment levels if an agreement is reached.
Israeli meeting and missile activity
The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli security cabinet will meet to discuss developments regarding the Iranian file.