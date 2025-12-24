دشّن وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عدداً من المشاريع التطويرية لحرس الحدود بمنطقة الجوف، شملت ثمانية مراكز للاستجابة السريعة، إلى جانب مبادرة العناية بالمواقع التاريخية في مناطق الحدود، ومنها مركز أبو طلحة في منطقة الجوف، التي تجسد حرص ودعم القيادة لحماية الإرث الوطني والتاريخي.

واستمع وزير الداخلية خلال التدشين إلى شرحٍ قدّمه مدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، استعرض خلاله أثر هذه المشاريع في دعم القدرات الميدانية، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية وكفاءة الأداء الأمني، وتعزيز منظومة المراقبة الحدودية وسرعة الاستجابة وتحسين مستوى وجودة الحياة لمنسوبي حرس الحدود، إلى جانب المحافظة على المواقع التاريخية لحرس الحدود وإبراز قيمتها الأمنية والتاريخية بوصفها مواقع وطنية ذات بُعد حضاري.

وأكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود عقب التدشين أهمية مواصلة تطوير منظومة العمل الأمني، وتعزيز الجاهزية الميدانية، بما يسهم في حماية حدود الوطن وصون مكتسباته، ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة، سائلاً الله -عز وجل- أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة الرشيدة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

حضر التدشين نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين المرافقين لوزير الداخلية.