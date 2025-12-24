دشّن وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عدداً من المشاريع التطويرية لحرس الحدود بمنطقة الجوف، شملت ثمانية مراكز للاستجابة السريعة، إلى جانب مبادرة العناية بالمواقع التاريخية في مناطق الحدود، ومنها مركز أبو طلحة في منطقة الجوف، التي تجسد حرص ودعم القيادة لحماية الإرث الوطني والتاريخي.
واستمع وزير الداخلية خلال التدشين إلى شرحٍ قدّمه مدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، استعرض خلاله أثر هذه المشاريع في دعم القدرات الميدانية، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية وكفاءة الأداء الأمني، وتعزيز منظومة المراقبة الحدودية وسرعة الاستجابة وتحسين مستوى وجودة الحياة لمنسوبي حرس الحدود، إلى جانب المحافظة على المواقع التاريخية لحرس الحدود وإبراز قيمتها الأمنية والتاريخية بوصفها مواقع وطنية ذات بُعد حضاري.
وأكد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود عقب التدشين أهمية مواصلة تطوير منظومة العمل الأمني، وتعزيز الجاهزية الميدانية، بما يسهم في حماية حدود الوطن وصون مكتسباته، ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة، سائلاً الله -عز وجل- أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة الرشيدة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
حضر التدشين نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين المرافقين لوزير الداخلية.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today (Wednesday), in the presence of the Governor of Al-Jawf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, a number of developmental projects for the Border Guard in the Al-Jawf Region. These included eight rapid response centers, in addition to an initiative to care for historical sites in border areas, including the Abu Talha Center in Al-Jawf, which embodies the leadership's commitment and support to protect the national and historical heritage.
During the inauguration, the Minister of Interior listened to an explanation provided by the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, who reviewed the impact of these projects on supporting field capabilities, enhancing operational readiness and security performance efficiency, and strengthening the border monitoring system, rapid response, and improving the quality of life for Border Guard personnel, in addition to preserving the historical sites of the Border Guard and highlighting their security and historical value as national sites with a cultural dimension.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud emphasized after the inauguration the importance of continuing to develop the security work system and enhancing field readiness, which contributes to protecting the nation's borders and preserving its gains, and supporting the comprehensive development journey, asking Allah - the Almighty - to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Present at the inauguration were the Deputy Governor of Al-Jawf Region, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and a number of senior officials accompanying the Minister of Interior.