The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today (Wednesday), in the presence of the Governor of Al-Jawf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, a number of developmental projects for the Border Guard in the Al-Jawf Region. These included eight rapid response centers, in addition to an initiative to care for historical sites in border areas, including the Abu Talha Center in Al-Jawf, which embodies the leadership's commitment and support to protect the national and historical heritage.

During the inauguration, the Minister of Interior listened to an explanation provided by the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, who reviewed the impact of these projects on supporting field capabilities, enhancing operational readiness and security performance efficiency, and strengthening the border monitoring system, rapid response, and improving the quality of life for Border Guard personnel, in addition to preserving the historical sites of the Border Guard and highlighting their security and historical value as national sites with a cultural dimension.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud emphasized after the inauguration the importance of continuing to develop the security work system and enhancing field readiness, which contributes to protecting the nation's borders and preserving its gains, and supporting the comprehensive development journey, asking Allah - the Almighty - to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Present at the inauguration were the Deputy Governor of Al-Jawf Region, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and a number of senior officials accompanying the Minister of Interior.