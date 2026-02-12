هاجمت الإعلامية المصرية ياسمين الخطيب مغنّي المهرجانات حسن شاكوش بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة عن واقعة «فتاة الأتوبيس»، والتي حمّلت الضحية جزءاً من المسؤولية.

تحريض غير مباشر

واعتبرت الخطيب ما قاله شاكوش تحريضاً غير مباشر على التحرش، وفتحت النار على كل مَن يبرر الجريمة باسم الشكل أو المظهر، مؤكدةً أن المشكلة الحقيقية في الفكر لا في الملابس.

وكتبت ياسمين الخطيب في منشور عبر صفحتها الرسمية في «فيسبوك»، تعليقاً على تصريحات شاكوش التي انتقد فيها ملابس الفتاة: «لو وضعت البنت حلق في شفايفها معناه إنها منحلة وكذابة بمعايير المجتمع، يبقى لازم تكون فاهم إن الغناء في الكباريهات ورا الرقاصات -بمعايير نفس المجتمع- انحلال، رأيك مش مهم أصلاً.. ولا عندك موهبة ولا نخوة».

4 تعليقات

وعلقت الخطيب سابقاً على قضية «فتاة الأتوبيس»، ونشرت رأيها مفصلاً، وكتبت: «لدي 4 تعليقات على واقعة التحرش بفتاة الأتوبيس، أولاً: الخروج بكفالة لا يعني البراءة.. القضية لسه مفتوحة، والنيابة بتحقق، ماعرفش بتحتفلوا بإيه؟، ثانياً: محامي المتهم أقر بمعاكستها من أسبوع (يعني البنت مش مجنونة ولا كذبت لما قالت إنه ماشي وراها من أسبوع)، ثالثاً: حتى لو فرضنا جدلاً أن الشاب مظلوم، فده مش هيغير حقيقة إن (الذكور) اللي كانوا في الأتوبيس لا يستحقوا لقب (رجال)، لأنهم شافوا بنت منهارة، واكتفوا بالضحك، رابعاً: الجماعة بتوع ليه واحدة زي دي تركب أتوبيس؟!.. أنا لما بروح إسكندرية، بلبس كاب ونظّارة شمس، وبركب الأتوبيس أبو دورين من المنتزه لبحري، عشان ماسوقش في زحمة الكورنيش.. عادي بتحصل».

تحرش لفظي

وتعود الواقعة إلى قيام فتاة بنشر فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أكدت فيه تعرضها للتحرش ومحاولة السرقة، مشيرةً إلى أن المتهم تتبّعها حتى استقلّت أحد «أتوبيسات» النقل العام.

وبحسب التحقيقات، أفادت الشاكية، وهي موظفة في إحدى الشركات وتقيم بمحافظة السويس، أنه أثناء خروجها من عملها، بدأ الشخص الظاهر في الفيديوهات بالتحرش اللفظي بها وبتتبّعها داخل «الأتوبيس».

وبالفحص، تم تحديد مكان المتهم وضبطه، وهو عامل مقيم في محافظة الدقهلية، إذ أنكر ارتكاب فعلته أو أنه يكون قد تعامل سابقاً مع المجني عليها، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، فيما تولّت النيابة العامة التحقيق في القضية لتكشف كاميرات المراقبة براءة الشاب من الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه.