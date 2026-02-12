هاجمت الإعلامية المصرية ياسمين الخطيب مغنّي المهرجانات حسن شاكوش بعد تصريحاته الأخيرة عن واقعة «فتاة الأتوبيس»، والتي حمّلت الضحية جزءاً من المسؤولية.
تحريض غير مباشر
واعتبرت الخطيب ما قاله شاكوش تحريضاً غير مباشر على التحرش، وفتحت النار على كل مَن يبرر الجريمة باسم الشكل أو المظهر، مؤكدةً أن المشكلة الحقيقية في الفكر لا في الملابس.
وكتبت ياسمين الخطيب في منشور عبر صفحتها الرسمية في «فيسبوك»، تعليقاً على تصريحات شاكوش التي انتقد فيها ملابس الفتاة: «لو وضعت البنت حلق في شفايفها معناه إنها منحلة وكذابة بمعايير المجتمع، يبقى لازم تكون فاهم إن الغناء في الكباريهات ورا الرقاصات -بمعايير نفس المجتمع- انحلال، رأيك مش مهم أصلاً.. ولا عندك موهبة ولا نخوة».
4 تعليقات
وعلقت الخطيب سابقاً على قضية «فتاة الأتوبيس»، ونشرت رأيها مفصلاً، وكتبت: «لدي 4 تعليقات على واقعة التحرش بفتاة الأتوبيس، أولاً: الخروج بكفالة لا يعني البراءة.. القضية لسه مفتوحة، والنيابة بتحقق، ماعرفش بتحتفلوا بإيه؟، ثانياً: محامي المتهم أقر بمعاكستها من أسبوع (يعني البنت مش مجنونة ولا كذبت لما قالت إنه ماشي وراها من أسبوع)، ثالثاً: حتى لو فرضنا جدلاً أن الشاب مظلوم، فده مش هيغير حقيقة إن (الذكور) اللي كانوا في الأتوبيس لا يستحقوا لقب (رجال)، لأنهم شافوا بنت منهارة، واكتفوا بالضحك، رابعاً: الجماعة بتوع ليه واحدة زي دي تركب أتوبيس؟!.. أنا لما بروح إسكندرية، بلبس كاب ونظّارة شمس، وبركب الأتوبيس أبو دورين من المنتزه لبحري، عشان ماسوقش في زحمة الكورنيش.. عادي بتحصل».
تحرش لفظي
وتعود الواقعة إلى قيام فتاة بنشر فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أكدت فيه تعرضها للتحرش ومحاولة السرقة، مشيرةً إلى أن المتهم تتبّعها حتى استقلّت أحد «أتوبيسات» النقل العام.
وبحسب التحقيقات، أفادت الشاكية، وهي موظفة في إحدى الشركات وتقيم بمحافظة السويس، أنه أثناء خروجها من عملها، بدأ الشخص الظاهر في الفيديوهات بالتحرش اللفظي بها وبتتبّعها داخل «الأتوبيس».
وبالفحص، تم تحديد مكان المتهم وضبطه، وهو عامل مقيم في محافظة الدقهلية، إذ أنكر ارتكاب فعلته أو أنه يكون قد تعامل سابقاً مع المجني عليها، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، فيما تولّت النيابة العامة التحقيق في القضية لتكشف كاميرات المراقبة براءة الشاب من الاتهامات المنسوبة إليه.
The Egyptian media figure Yasmin El Khatib attacked the festival singer Hassan Shakosh after his recent statements regarding the incident of the "bus girl," in which he placed part of the responsibility on the victim.
Indirect Incitement
El Khatib considered Shakosh's remarks to be an indirect incitement to harassment, and she fired back at anyone who justifies the crime in the name of appearance or looks, emphasizing that the real problem lies in mindset, not in clothing.
Yasmin El Khatib wrote in a post on her official "Facebook" page, commenting on Shakosh's statements in which he criticized the girl's clothing: "If a girl puts a ring in her lips, it means she is immoral and a liar by society's standards, then you must understand that singing in cabarets behind dancers - by the same societal standards - is immorality. Your opinion doesn't matter at all... you have neither talent nor honor."
4 Comments
El Khatib had previously commented on the "bus girl" case, publishing her detailed opinion, and wrote: "I have 4 comments on the harassment incident involving the bus girl. First: being released on bail does not mean innocence... the case is still open, and the prosecution is investigating, I don’t know what you are celebrating? Second: the defendant's lawyer admitted to harassing her a week ago (which means the girl is neither crazy nor lying when she said he was following her for a week). Third: even if we hypothetically assume that the young man is innocent, that does not change the fact that the (males) who were on the bus do not deserve the title of (men), because they saw a girl in distress and just laughed. Fourth: the group asking why a girl like this would take a bus?!... When I go to Alexandria, I wear a cap and sunglasses, and I take the double-decker bus from Montazah to Bahri, so I don’t have to drive in the traffic on the corniche... it happens normally."
Verbal Harassment
The incident dates back to a girl posting a video on social media, in which she confirmed that she was subjected to harassment and attempted theft, indicating that the accused followed her until she boarded one of the public transport "buses."
According to investigations, the complainant, an employee at one of the companies residing in the Suez Governorate, stated that while leaving her work, the person appearing in the videos began verbally harassing her and following her inside the "bus."
Upon investigation, the location of the accused was identified and he was apprehended; he is a worker residing in the Dakahlia Governorate, and he denied committing the act or having previously interacted with the victim. Necessary legal procedures were taken, while the public prosecution took over the investigation in the case to reveal through surveillance cameras the young man's innocence from the charges against him.