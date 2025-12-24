استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، وفدًا من أهالي محافظة رأس تنورة، الذين قدموا الشكر له على تدشين طريق (صفوى - رأس تنورة) الرابط بين مركز صفوى بمحافظة القطيف ومحافظة رأس تنورة، بطول (15) كيلومترًا، متضمنًا جسرًا بحريًا مزدوجًا بطول (3.2) كيلومترات، ويُعد أحد أطول الجسور البحرية داخل المملكة.
وأكد أمير الشرقية أن القيادة تقدم كل الدعم والاهتمام بتطوير البنية التحتية، وفي مقدمتها مشروعات الطرق، لما تمثله من أهمية في خدمة المواطنين وتسهيل تنقلهم بين المحافظات والمراكز، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على مسارات التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في المنطقة.
وقدم الوفد شكرهم للقيادة ولأمير المنطقة الشرقية على تدشين هذا المشروع النوعي الذي يخدم أهالي المنطقة، إذ إن الجسر أسهم بشكل مباشر في تحسين حركة التنقل بين محافظة رأس تنورة والمحافظات الأخرى، إلى جانب اختصار المسافات وتقليل زمن الرحلة لأكثر من نصف ساعة، مؤكدين أن المشروع عزز كفاءة الحركة المرورية ورفع مستوى الربط بين رأس تنورة وصفوى والطرق الرئيسة المحيطة، بما يدعم النشاط الاقتصادي والخدمي في المنطقة.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received a delegation from the people of Ras Tanura Governorate in his office, who expressed their gratitude for the inauguration of the (Safwa - Ras Tanura) road linking the Safwa Center in Qatif Governorate to Ras Tanura Governorate, with a length of (15) kilometers, including a double marine bridge measuring (3.2) kilometers, which is considered one of the longest marine bridges in the Kingdom.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the leadership provides all support and attention to developing infrastructure, particularly road projects, due to their importance in serving citizens and facilitating their movement between governorates and centers, which positively reflects on the paths of economic and social development in the region.
The delegation expressed their thanks to the leadership and the Prince of the Eastern Province for inaugurating this qualitative project that serves the people of the region, as the bridge has directly contributed to improving mobility between Ras Tanura Governorate and other governorates, in addition to shortening distances and reducing travel time by more than half an hour. They affirmed that the project has enhanced traffic efficiency and improved connectivity between Ras Tanura, Safwa, and the surrounding main roads, thereby supporting economic and service activities in the region.