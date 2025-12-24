The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received a delegation from the people of Ras Tanura Governorate in his office, who expressed their gratitude for the inauguration of the (Safwa - Ras Tanura) road linking the Safwa Center in Qatif Governorate to Ras Tanura Governorate, with a length of (15) kilometers, including a double marine bridge measuring (3.2) kilometers, which is considered one of the longest marine bridges in the Kingdom.



The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the leadership provides all support and attention to developing infrastructure, particularly road projects, due to their importance in serving citizens and facilitating their movement between governorates and centers, which positively reflects on the paths of economic and social development in the region.



The delegation expressed their thanks to the leadership and the Prince of the Eastern Province for inaugurating this qualitative project that serves the people of the region, as the bridge has directly contributed to improving mobility between Ras Tanura Governorate and other governorates, in addition to shortening distances and reducing travel time by more than half an hour. They affirmed that the project has enhanced traffic efficiency and improved connectivity between Ras Tanura, Safwa, and the surrounding main roads, thereby supporting economic and service activities in the region.