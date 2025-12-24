استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، وفدًا من أهالي محافظة رأس تنورة، الذين قدموا الشكر له على تدشين طريق (صفوى - رأس تنورة) الرابط بين مركز صفوى بمحافظة القطيف ومحافظة رأس تنورة، بطول (15) كيلومترًا، متضمنًا جسرًا بحريًا مزدوجًا بطول (3.2) كيلومترات، ويُعد أحد أطول الجسور البحرية داخل المملكة.


وأكد أمير الشرقية أن القيادة تقدم كل الدعم والاهتمام بتطوير البنية التحتية، وفي مقدمتها مشروعات الطرق، لما تمثله من أهمية في خدمة المواطنين وتسهيل تنقلهم بين المحافظات والمراكز، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على مسارات التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية في المنطقة.


وقدم الوفد شكرهم للقيادة ولأمير المنطقة الشرقية على تدشين هذا المشروع النوعي الذي يخدم أهالي المنطقة، إذ إن الجسر أسهم بشكل مباشر في تحسين حركة التنقل بين محافظة رأس تنورة والمحافظات الأخرى، إلى جانب اختصار المسافات وتقليل زمن الرحلة لأكثر من نصف ساعة، مؤكدين أن المشروع عزز كفاءة الحركة المرورية ورفع مستوى الربط بين رأس تنورة وصفوى والطرق الرئيسة المحيطة، بما يدعم النشاط الاقتصادي والخدمي في المنطقة.