استدعت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام 40 مخالفاً شاركوا في نشر محتوى يستهدف الإثارة وتأجيج الرأي العام وبث معلومات غير صحيحة.

وعلمت «عكاظ» من مصادر مطلعة، أن هذا الاستدعاء جاء ضمن سلسلة إجراءات بدأتها الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام، بعد استشعارها خطورة ما ارتكبه عدد من الأشخاص من مخالفات جسيمة تستهدف تهديد السلم المجتمعي والنظام العام، عبر نشر محتوى الهدف منه التجييش والتأليب والتحريض ضد الأنظمة والتسلق على القضايا الاجتماعية لتحقيق مكاسب شخصية مثل زيادة أعداد المشاهدات والمتابعين.

وتضمنت الإجراءات في مرحلتها الأولى إحالة 6 أشخاص إلى النيابة العامة، بسبب شمول ما ارتكبوه من مخالفات بنظام الجرائم المعلوماتية، في حين صدرت قرارات نهائية من اللجان شبه القضائية بوزارة الإعلام ضد 9 آخرين، وتضمنت الغرامة وحذف الحسابات ومنع ظهورهم إعلامياً.