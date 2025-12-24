The General Authority for Media Regulation summoned 40 violators who participated in spreading content aimed at inciting and stirring public opinion and disseminating false information.

According to informed sources, this summons came as part of a series of measures initiated by the General Authority for Media Regulation, after sensing the seriousness of the grave violations committed by a number of individuals that threaten social peace and public order, through the dissemination of content intended to mobilize, incite, and provoke against the authorities and exploit social issues for personal gain, such as increasing viewership and followers.

The initial phase of the measures included referring 6 individuals to the Public Prosecution, due to the nature of the violations they committed under the Cyber Crimes Law, while final decisions were issued by quasi-judicial committees at the Ministry of Media against 9 others, which included fines, account deletions, and a ban on their media appearances.