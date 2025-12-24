The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has revealed a draft update of the penalties attached to the law (system) of pesticides in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the year 1427 AH.

According to the draft, if the violation is not severe - and does not result in serious harm to humans, animals, plants, the environment, or public health - the violator will be warned and given a corrective period to rectify the violation.

It was clarified that a prison sentence of no more than 5 years and a fine not exceeding 10,000,000 riyals, or one of these penalties, will be applied to anyone who manufactures or imports any prohibited or adulterated pesticide. The Public Prosecution will investigate the violations and prosecute before the competent court to impose the penalties stipulated in that article, and it may double the penalty imposed on the violator in case of recurrence.

30 Days to Appeal the Penalty

The draft clarified that the ministry is responsible for considering violations of the system and what is issued under it related to agricultural pest pesticides, resolving them, approving penalties, and considering appeals submitted by concerned parties regarding the fines imposed by the ministry through a committee consisting of 5 members, including two specialists in Sharia or regulations, formed by a decision from the minister for a period of 3 years, renewable.

The decision specifies who will chair it, and the chairperson must be a specialist in Sharia or regulations. Its decisions are issued by majority, are reasoned, and the minister approves its decisions regarding fines exceeding 1,000,000 riyals, or the cancellation of the license, or both.

An appeal against the penalty decision issued by the ministry may be submitted to the committee within 30 days from the date of notification of the penalty decision, and the committee must decide within a period not exceeding 30 days. If no decision is issued by the committee within the specified period, or if a decision is issued that the violator does not accept, they may appeal the penalty decision before the administrative court.

Removal of the Violation

The draft indicated that the General Authority for Food and Drug is responsible for considering violations of the system and what is issued under it related to public health pesticides and imposing penalties, which are approved by the president or his delegate.

The ministry and the authority may, when imposing penalties, require the violator to remove the violation and double the fine in case of repeating the same violation.

A violation is considered repeated if it occurs within 3 years from the date of the previous violation.

The materials subject to the violation must be disposed of through a specialized company for the disposal of chemical materials, or re-exported to the country of origin, at the violator's expense in both cases. In addition to the fine penalty, the establishment subject to the violation may be temporarily closed for no more than 6 months or permanently closed, with the possibility of appealing the penalty decision before the administrative court according to its regulations.