عقب إعلان شركة الشرق الأوسط للرعاية الصحية «السعودي الألماني الصحية»، تقديم عضو مجلس الإدارة «غير التنفيذي» الدكتور خالد عبدالجليل بترجي (العضو في مجلس إدارة الشركة منذ إدراجها) تقديم استقالته في تاريخ 11 ديسمبر الجاري بناءً على رغبته، كشفت لـ«عكاظ» المحامية تغريد حدادي، أن استقالة عضو مجلس الإدارة في الشركات المساهمة المدرجة تُعد من الوقائع الجوهرية التي أحاطها المنظم السعودي بإطار تشريعي دقيق، يهدف في المقام الأول إلى حماية المساهمين، وتعزيز كفاءة السوق المالية، وضمان استقرارها.

وأضافت المحامية حدادي، أنه وفق اللوائح والقواعد الصادرة عن هيئة السوق المالية، يُعد الإفصاح الفوري عن استقالة أي عضو في مجلس الإدارة التزاماً نظامياً، كونه أحد أبرز وسائل حماية المساهمين؛ إذ يضمن تكافؤ المعلومات بين المتعاملين في السوق، ويحد من تداول الشائعات أو استغلال المعلومات غير المعلنة، كما يُمكّن المستثمر من تقييم الأثر المحتمل لذلك على استقرار الشركة وتوجهها الإستراتيجي. وأوضحت، أن هذا الالتزام لا ينفصل عن مفهوم حوكمة الشركات، التي تُعنى في جوهرها بتنظيم العلاقة بين مجلس الإدارة، واللجان المنبثقة عنها، والمساهمين، وأصحاب المصالح، من خلال منظومة من القواعد التي تُرسخ مبادئ الشفافية، والرقابة، واستقلالية القرار. تقوم هيئة السوق المالية بدور محوري في ترسيخ هذا المفهوم، من خلال إلزام الشركات المدرجة بتطبيق لائحة حوكمة الشركات، بما يضمن أعلى معايير الامتثال والانضباط المؤسسي. وختمت بالقول إن إلزامية الإفصاح وتفعيل قواعد الحوكمة تُعد ركيزة أساسية لبناء سوق مالية مستقرة، واستثمار واعٍ، وشركات قادرة على الاستمرار والنمو.

وكانت الشركة ذكرت، في بيان على «تداول»، أن أسباب الاستقالة تعود إلى «اختلاف وجهات النظر بشأن آلية عمل مجلس الإدارة والتعاملات مع أطراف ذات علاقة وهيكل الحوكمة وتركيز السلطة».

وتحفّظت الشركة في بيانها على ما ورد في نص الاستقالة من مبررات تمثّل وجهة نظر مقدمها الشخصية فقط، ولا تعكس الواقع الفعلي لأعمال الشركة أو ممارسات مجلس إدارتها، ولا تستند إلى أي اعتراضات أو تحفظات نظامية موثقة في محاضر المجلس أو لجانه أو إلى ملاحظات صادرة من المراجع الخارجي أو الجهات الرقابية المختصة. وأكّدت الشركة التزامها الكامل بقواعد الحوكمة والأنظمة ذات العلاقة وأن هذه الاستقالة وما ورد ضمنها لا يترتب عليها أي أثر على المركز المالي للشركة أو استمرارية أعمالها أو سلامة قرارات مجلس الإدارة.

ونوّهت، أن مجلس إدارتها سيحتفظ بكامل حقوقه النظامية في اتخاذ ما يراه مناسباً حيال ما ورد في نص الاستقالة وذلك وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح المعمول بها، وأكّدت أنه سيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة حيال تعيين عضو بديل وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة.