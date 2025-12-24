أطلقت وزارة التعليم برنامج منافس لتطوير القدرات، يستهدف طلبة الصف الأول الثانوي، في مدراس البنين والبنات بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة لتمهيد الطريق نحو التميّز الأكاديمي من خلال تهيئة الطلبة أكاديمياً ولغوياً وثقافياً، بما يعزّز جاهزيتهم للالتحاق بأفضل الجامعات العالمية، وذلك تحت إشراف نخبة من المدربين والمرشدين المتخصصين.

ويهدف البرنامج، الذي سينتهي التسجيل فيه في الأول من يناير القادم، إلى بناء أساس أكاديمي متين يمكّن الطلبة من النجاح في المرحلة الجامعية وبرامج الابتعاث وتنمية مهارات التكيف والتواصل الثقافي في بيئات تعليمية متنوّعة وتعزيز الكفاءة اللغوية في اللغة الإنجليزية استعداداً للدراسة في الخارج وتمكين الطلبة من استيفاء متطلبات القبول في الجامعات العالمية.

ويتميّز البرنامج بأنه إعداد لغوي مكثف وإعداد أكاديمي شامل وجلسات استشارية وتوجيهية لاختيار التخصصات المستقبلية وفرص للأنشطة اللامنهجية الداعمة لتطوير مهارات الطلبة ودعم فني وإرشادي في إجراءات التقديم إلى الجامعات العالمية.​

زيادة الساعات

ويُقام البرنامج في الفترة المسائية بمعدل 5 – 10 ساعات أسبوعياً طوال العام الدراسي، مع إمكانية زيادة الساعات عند الحاجة، وبما يراعي مواعيد الاختبارات المدرسية، إذ سيكون نمط التنفيذ عن بُعد من خلال تقديم المحاضرات والأنشطة عبر الإنترنت مع متابعة دقيقة للحضور والتفاعل وورش عمل حضورية تُعقد عند الحاجة لدعم جوانب تدريبية محددة والتوافق مع الدراسة بحيث صُمم البرنامج بما يضمن عدم تعارضه مع الدراسة النظامية في المدارس.

واشترطت الوزارة، أن يكون الطالب سعودي الجنسية وأن يكون مقيّداً في الصف الأول الثانوي وقت التقديم وألا يقل المعدل الدراسي الأخير عن 95%، وتوفر الرغبة في الابتعاث للحصول على المؤهل الجامعي والحصول على موافقة ولي الأمر للالتحاق بالبرنامج.