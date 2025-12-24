The Ministry of Education has launched a competitive program to develop capabilities, targeting first-year secondary school students in boys' and girls' schools across the regions and provinces of the Kingdom, paving the way towards academic excellence by academically, linguistically, and culturally preparing students, which enhances their readiness to enroll in the best global universities, under the supervision of a select group of specialized trainers and advisors.

The program, which will close registration on January 1st, aims to build a solid academic foundation that enables students to succeed in university and scholarship programs, develop adaptability and cultural communication skills in diverse educational environments, enhance linguistic proficiency in English in preparation for studying abroad, and enable students to meet the admission requirements of global universities.

The program is characterized by intensive language preparation, comprehensive academic preparation, advisory and guidance sessions for choosing future specializations, opportunities for extracurricular activities that support the development of students' skills, and technical and advisory support in the application procedures to global universities.

Increased Hours

The program will be held in the evening with an average of 5 to 10 hours per week throughout the academic year, with the possibility of increasing hours as needed, while considering the schedules of school exams. The implementation will be conducted remotely through online lectures and activities, with close monitoring of attendance and interaction, and in-person workshops held as needed to support specific training aspects and align with studies, ensuring that the program does not conflict with regular school studies.

The ministry requires that the student be a Saudi national, enrolled in the first year of secondary school at the time of application, with a minimum recent academic average of 95%, a desire for scholarship to obtain a university qualification, and the approval of a guardian to join the program.