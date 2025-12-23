The Middle East Healthcare Company "Saudi German Health" announced that based on the recommendation of the Nominations and Rewards Committee, the Board of Directors decided on December 21st to appoint Dr. Nizar Mohammed Sultan Bahabri as Chief Executive Officer starting January 1, 2026, replacing Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Shibl Al-Atriss.

Leadership Succession



The company stated in a statement on Tadawul: "The reason for Ahmed Al-Atriss's resignation is the company's plans for leadership succession."



It clarified that Al-Atriss will be appointed as a non-executive advisor to the company, with his last working day as CEO of the group being December 31, 2025.