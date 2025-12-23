أعلنت شركة الشرق الأوسط للرعاية الصحية «السعودي الألماني الصحية»، أنه بناءً على توصية لجنة الترشيحات والمكافآت قرر مجلس الإدارة بتاريخ 21 ديسمبر الجاري، تعيين الدكتور نزار محمد سلطان باهبري رئيساً تنفيذياً اعتباراً من 1 يناير 2026م، بدلًا عن الدكتور أحمد محمد شبل العتريس.

تعاقب قيادي


وقالت الشركة في بيان لها على تداول: «إن السبب في استقالة أحمد العتريس هي خطط الشركة للتعاقب القيادي».


وأوضحت أنه سيتم تعيين العتريس كمستشار غير تنفيذي للشركة، بحيث يكون آخر يوم عمل له كرئيس تنفيذي للمجموعة بتاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2025م.