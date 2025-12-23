أعلنت شركة الشرق الأوسط للرعاية الصحية «السعودي الألماني الصحية»، أنه بناءً على توصية لجنة الترشيحات والمكافآت قرر مجلس الإدارة بتاريخ 21 ديسمبر الجاري، تعيين الدكتور نزار محمد سلطان باهبري رئيساً تنفيذياً اعتباراً من 1 يناير 2026م، بدلًا عن الدكتور أحمد محمد شبل العتريس.
تعاقب قيادي
وقالت الشركة في بيان لها على تداول: «إن السبب في استقالة أحمد العتريس هي خطط الشركة للتعاقب القيادي».
وأوضحت أنه سيتم تعيين العتريس كمستشار غير تنفيذي للشركة، بحيث يكون آخر يوم عمل له كرئيس تنفيذي للمجموعة بتاريخ 31 ديسمبر 2025م.
The Middle East Healthcare Company "Saudi German Health" announced that based on the recommendation of the Nominations and Rewards Committee, the Board of Directors decided on December 21st to appoint Dr. Nizar Mohammed Sultan Bahabri as Chief Executive Officer starting January 1, 2026, replacing Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Shibl Al-Atriss.
Leadership Succession
The company stated in a statement on Tadawul: "The reason for Ahmed Al-Atriss's resignation is the company's plans for leadership succession."
It clarified that Al-Atriss will be appointed as a non-executive advisor to the company, with his last working day as CEO of the group being December 31, 2025.