The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Major Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that as part of the ongoing security follow-up on the activities of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, and based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, the Omani authorities were able to thwart two attempts to smuggle more than 200 kilograms of narcotic substances.



The security spokesman highlighted the positive and ongoing cooperation with the counterpart authority in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of monitoring and seizing narcotic substances.



In another connected and simultaneous security operation, Major Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub explained that the General Directorate for Drug Control in the Kingdom, in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority of Saudi Arabia, managed to arrest 6 residents of Pakistani nationality while they were receiving 71 kilograms of methamphetamine (shabu) in the Riyadh region.



Addressing All Reports



The security spokesman confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to monitor criminal activities targeting its security and youth with drugs, countering them, thwarting their attempts, and arresting those involved.



The security spokesman urged citizens and residents to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion, assuring that all reports will be handled with complete confidentiality, with no responsibility on the reporter, emphasizing that community cooperation is a fundamental pillar in supporting security efforts and protecting society from the scourge of drugs.