صرّح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب أنه في إطار المتابعة الأمنية المستمرة لنشاط الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، إلى الجهة النظيرة في سلطنة عُمان، تمكنت السلطات العُمانية من إحباط محاولتي تهريب أكثر من 200 كيلوغرام من المواد المخدرة.


ونوّه المتحدث الأمني بالتعاون الإيجابي والمستمر مع الجهة النظيرة في سلطنة عُمان في مجال متابعة وضبط المواد المخدرة.


وفي عملية أمنية أخرى متصلة ومتزامنة، أوضح العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب أن المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات بالمملكة، وبالتعاون مع هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك السعودية، تمكنت من القبض على 6 مقيمين من الجنسية الباكستانية أثناء تلقيهم 71 كيلوغراماً من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) في منطقة الرياض.


معالجة جميع البلاغات


وأكّد المتحدث الأمني أن المملكة العربية السعودية مستمرة في متابعة النشاطات الإجرامية التي تستهدف أمنها وشبابها بالمخدرات، والتصدي لها، وإحباط محاولاتها، والقبض على المتورطين فيها.


ودعا المتحدث الأمني المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الإبلاغ عن أي نشاطات ذات صلة بتهريب أو ترويج المخدرات، وستعالج جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ، مؤكداً أن تعاون المجتمع يُعدُّ ركيزة أساسية في دعم الجهود الأمنية وحماية المجتمع من آفة المخدرات.