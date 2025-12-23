The Governor of Tanomah, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Aziz, received the representative of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Asir region, Hassan bin Jad'an Al-Shahri, on the occasion of his appointment as the association's representative in Tanomah. He congratulated him on his assignment to this role and exchanged discussions with him about the role of the association and what it will provide to serve the province media-wise.