استقبل محافظ تنومة عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله آل عزيز ممثل هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في منطقة عسير حسن بن جدعان الشهري بمناسبة تكليفه ممثلاً للهيئة في محافظة تنومة، وهنأه على تكليفه بهذه المهمة، وتبادل معه الحديث حول دور الهيئة، وما ستقدمه لخدمة المحافظة إعلامياً.
محافظ تنومة يبحث مع الشهري دور هيئة الصحفيين في عسير
23 ديسمبر 2025 - 09:17 | آخر تحديث 23 ديسمبر 2025 - 09:17
محافظ تنومة مستقبلاً الشهري.
--:--
تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
عبدالله آل قمشة (بيشة) aalqomsha@
The Governor of Tanomah, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Aziz, received the representative of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Asir region, Hassan bin Jad'an Al-Shahri, on the occasion of his appointment as the association's representative in Tanomah. He congratulated him on his assignment to this role and exchanged discussions with him about the role of the association and what it will provide to serve the province media-wise.