استقبل محافظ تنومة عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله آل عزيز ممثل هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في منطقة عسير حسن بن جدعان الشهري بمناسبة تكليفه ممثلاً للهيئة في محافظة تنومة، وهنأه على تكليفه بهذه المهمة، وتبادل معه الحديث حول دور الهيئة، وما ستقدمه لخدمة المحافظة إعلامياً.