The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Sacred Sites has revealed the draft regulations governing the transport of pilgrims.

It indicated that service providers are not allowed to engage in the transport of pilgrims within the geographical area without obtaining a permit issued by the center. The service provider must submit a request expressing their desire to participate in the transport of pilgrims, including the number of buses and the requirements specified by the center to prove readiness for participation. The regulations also stated that this does not affect any harsher penalties determined by relevant laws and regulations, and anyone who violates the provisions of the regulations will be punished with one or more of the following penalties: a financial fine of no less than 150 riyals and no more than 100,000 riyals, prohibition of the service provider from participating in the Hajj season for one season, not exceeding three seasons, and permanent cancellation of the activity permit, depending on the severity of the violation.

Receiving Applications for Transporting Pilgrims

The regulations clarified that service providers are not allowed to engage in the transport of pilgrims within the geographical area without obtaining a permit issued by the center. The service provider must submit a request expressing their desire to participate in the transport of pilgrims, including the number of buses and the requirements specified by the center to prove readiness for participation.

These applications will be received starting from the first of Jumada Al-Thani each year, and will continue for a period of 60 days.

The application must be submitted electronically to the entity specified by the center. ​

The service provider is also required to complete the necessary data and documents for participation in the transport of pilgrims and submit them to the center by no later than the 15th of Shawwal each year. The center may, if necessary, extend this period until the end of Shawwal.

Qualified Technicians for Bus Maintenance

The regulations stated that the service provider is obligated to secure an alternative means of transport immediately upon the breakdown of the transport vehicle used during operation, within a period not exceeding one hour inside cities and their suburbs, and two hours outside. If they fail to do so, the concerned authority will secure an alternative means of transport that meets the conditions and specifications approved by the center, and the service provider will bear the associated costs.

It added: The service provider is required to provide a sufficient number of qualified technicians for bus maintenance, ensuring their efficient operation throughout the pilgrimage transport season, according to the requirements specified by the center.