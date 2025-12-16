كشفت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، مسودة اللائحة المنظمة لممارسة نشاط نقل الحجاج.

وأشارت إلى أنه لا يجوز لمقدم الخدمة ممارسة نشاط نقل الحجاج داخل النطاق الجغرافي إلا بعد الحصول على تصريح صادر عن المركز، وعلى مقدم الخدمة تقديم طلب إبداء الرغبة للمشاركة في نقل الحجاج، متضمناً أعداد الحافلات والمتطلبات التي يحددها المركز لإثبات جاهزية المشاركة. وأشارت اللائحة إلى عدم الإخلال بأي عقوبات أشد تقررها الأنظمة واللوائح ذات العلاقة، ويعاقب كل من يخالف أحكام اللائحة بواحدة أو أكثر من العقوبات الآتية، غرامة مالية لا تقل عن 150 ريالاً ولا تزيد على 100,000 ريال، حرمان مقدم الخدمة من المشاركة في موسم الحج لمدة موسم واحد وبما لا يزيد على 3 مواسم، وإلغاء تصريح ممارسة النشاط نهائياً، وذلك بحسب جسامة المخالفة.

استقبال طلبات نقل الحجاج

ويبدأ استقبال هذه الطلبات في الأول من جمادى الآخرة من كل عام، ويستمر لمدة 60 يوماً.

ويتم تقديم الطلب إلكترونياً لدى الجهة التي يحددها المركز. ​

كما يلتزم مقدم الخدمة باستيفاء البيانات والوثائق اللازمة للمشاركة في نقل الحجاج، وإيداعها لدى المركز في موعد لا يتجاوز الـ15 من شوال من كل عام. وللمركز - عند الاقتضاء - تمديد هذه المدة حتى نهاية شوال.

فنيون مؤهلون لصيانة الحافلات

وأوضحت اللائحة، أنه يلتزم مقدم الخدمة بتأمين وسيلة نقل بديلة فور تعطل وسيلة النقل المستخدمة أثناء العمل، وذلك خلال مدة لا تتجاوز ساعة واحدة داخل المدن وضواحيها، وساعتين خارجها. وفي حال عدم قيامه بذلك، فتتولى الجهة المعنية تأمين وسيلة نقل بديلة مطابقة للشروط والمواصفات المعتمدة من المركز، ويتحمل مقدم الخدمة النفقات المترتبة على ذلك.

وأضافت: يلتزم مقدم الخدمة بتوفير العدد الكافي من الفنيين المؤهلين لصيانة الحافلات، بما يضمن كفاءة تشغيلها طوال موسم نقل الحجاج، وفق المتطلبات التي يحددها المركز.