لمراجعة وتطوير البحوث العلمية والإفتائية؛ لتكون مرجعاً علمياً ومنهجياً للمسار البحثي في الرئاسة، شكلت الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء لجنة استشارية تُعنى بالبحث والنشر في الرئاسة، وذلك، في خطوة تعكس التزامها الراسخ بتعزيز جودة البحث العلمي الشرعي والاجتهاد الفقهي.
وتتولى اللجنة الاستشارية مهمات رئيسة تهدف إلى إحداث نقلة نوعية في منهجية العمل البحثي والفقهي، وبناء معايير وسياسات إجرائية تؤكد ضمان العمق والأصالة والمعاصرة، وبناء منهجيات بحثية تضاهي أعلى المستويات الأكاديمية والشرعية، بما يضمن - بإذن الله - مواكبة المستجدات والنوازل الفقهية المعاصرة، وتعزيز بيئة الاجتهاد الشرعي، وتقديم إطار مؤسسي يضمن التداول والنقاش العلمي الرصين.
To review and develop scientific and fatwa research; to serve as a scientific and methodological reference for the research path in the presidency, the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta has formed an advisory committee concerned with research and publication within the presidency. This step reflects its steadfast commitment to enhancing the quality of legitimate scientific research and jurisprudential reasoning.
The advisory committee undertakes primary tasks aimed at bringing about a qualitative shift in the methodology of research and jurisprudence, establishing standards and procedural policies that ensure depth, originality, and contemporaneity, and developing research methodologies that match the highest academic and legitimate levels, ensuring - with God's permission - the ability to keep pace with contemporary jurisprudential developments and issues, enhancing the environment of legitimate reasoning, and providing an institutional framework that guarantees rigorous scientific exchange and discussion.