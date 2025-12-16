In the presence of the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Mauritania, Dr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Ruqabi, along with the participation of the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, the foundation stone was laid for the project to supply the city of Kiffa with potable water sourced from the Senegal River. The fund is contributing to its financing through a concessional development loan of $100 million.

The project aims to address the shortfall in meeting the increasing demand for drinking water, tackle the challenges facing the needs of the population, reduce non-potable water and the spread of diseases resulting from contaminated water, and enhance water security; facilitating access to water sources for more than 500,000 beneficiaries in 25 villages and residential communities, with pipelines exceeding 250 kilometers in length.

The CEO of the fund signed a concessional development loan agreement worth $60 million with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Development of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Abdullah Suleiman Cheikh Sidia, to contribute to financing the electricity interconnection project between Mauritania and Mali and the development of accompanying solar stations.