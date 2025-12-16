بحضور رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى موريتانيا الدكتور عبدالعزيز عبدالله الرقابي، وبمشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان عبدالرحمن المرشد، تم وضع حجر الأساس لمشروع تزويد مدينة كيفة بالماء الصالح للشرب المنطلق من نهر السنغال، الذي يُسهم الصندوق في تمويله عبر قرض تنموي ميسّر بقيمة 100 مليون دولار.

ويهدف المشروع إلى سد العجز في تلبیة الطلب المتزايد على میاه الشرب، ومواجهة التحديات التي تواجه حاجات السكان، والحد من المياه غير الصالحة للشرب وتفشّي الأمراض الناتجة عن المياه الملوثة، وتعزيز الأمن المائي؛ لتسهيل الوصول إلى مصادر المياه لأكثر من 500 ألف مستفيد في 25 قرية وتجمعاً سكنياً، بأنابيب يتجاوز طولها 250 كيلومتراً.

ووقّع الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق،‬ مع وزير الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية بالجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية عبدالله سليمان الشيخ سيديا، اتفاقية قرض تنموي ميسّر بقيمة 60 مليون دولار؛ للإسهام في تمويل مشروع الربط الكهربائي بين موريتانيا ومالي وتنمية المحطات الشمسية المصاحبة.