من الظواهر التي ترسّخت في المشهد الواقعي والافتراضي تدافع الهيئات والمؤسسات والشخصيات والقرّاء لتأبين كاتب أو شاعر أو مثقف، بمجرد التقاط نبأ رحيله عن الدُّنيا من رسالة أو موقع، وكأنّه طيلة حياته الإبداعية قطعة إكسسوار نتباهى بها أمام الآخرين، دون تقصّي ظروفه الماديّة، ومتاعبه الصحيّة، وحاجاته اليومية.

يعدّ المثقف في المجتمعات المُتحضّرة إحدى ركائز الأمن الثقافي؛ بخدمته للغته وقِيَمه، ما يُشعر الأجيال بالطمأنينة على هويتهم، ويحفظ الأمان النفسي والاجتماعي والأخلاقي والروحي والعقلي من المهددات والتسييل والتغيير والتشويه، الذي هو سمة من سمات العصر الرقمي الجاحد لإنسانية الإنسان، ومن لا هوية قويّة متماسكة له في عصر كهذا عُرضة للمحو، وإن ظهر للعالم أنه ملء السمع والبصر.

ولا خلاف على أن المثقف ضامن رئيس لحُسن انتماء الفرد لوطنه ومؤسساته؛ بما يغرسه من المبادئ والتصدي للانهزامية التي تشعر بتفوق ثقافة الخارج على ثقافته وتحصين الوعي بالفعل لا بردود أفعال، ورفض تنميط واستلاب المجتمعات بنموذج الثقافة الغالبة المأخوذة بالفتك بكل ثقافة ضعيفة.

وفي ظل انهماك المثقف في العطاء تنتابه وتتناوبه ظروف اقتصادية ومرضيّة يعانيها في صمت، وإن باح بشيء منها يبوح به على استحياء، فمتى تُعلَنُ مشاريع تحتفي وتعتني بالمثقف، وتحفظ له ما يعينه على استكمال مشروعه والتمسك بالحياة الجميلة؟