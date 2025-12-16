One of the phenomena that has become entrenched in both the real and virtual scenes is the rush of organizations, institutions, personalities, and readers to commemorate a writer, poet, or intellectual as soon as news of their passing is picked up from a message or site, as if throughout their creative life they were merely an accessory to be flaunted before others, without investigating their material circumstances, health struggles, and daily needs.

The intellectual is considered one of the pillars of cultural security in civilized societies; by serving their language and values, they instill a sense of reassurance in generations about their identity, preserving psychological, social, moral, spiritual, and intellectual safety from threats, dilution, change, and distortion, which are characteristics of the ungrateful digital age that disregards human humanity. Those without a strong, cohesive identity in such an era are at risk of erasure, even if they appear to the world to be prominent and visible.

There is no doubt that the intellectual is a primary guarantor of an individual's good belonging to their homeland and institutions; by instilling principles and confronting the defeatism that makes one feel the superiority of foreign culture over their own, and by fortifying awareness through action rather than mere reactions, and rejecting the stereotyping and appropriation of societies by the dominant culture that seeks to annihilate every weak culture.

Amid the intellectual's engagement in giving, they are often beset by economic and health conditions that they suffer in silence, and even when they reveal some of these struggles, they do so shyly. So when will projects be announced that celebrate and care for the intellectual, preserving what helps them continue their mission and hold onto a beautiful life?