من الظواهر التي ترسّخت في المشهد الواقعي والافتراضي تدافع الهيئات والمؤسسات والشخصيات والقرّاء لتأبين كاتب أو شاعر أو مثقف، بمجرد التقاط نبأ رحيله عن الدُّنيا من رسالة أو موقع، وكأنّه طيلة حياته الإبداعية قطعة إكسسوار نتباهى بها أمام الآخرين، دون تقصّي ظروفه الماديّة، ومتاعبه الصحيّة، وحاجاته اليومية.
يعدّ المثقف في المجتمعات المُتحضّرة إحدى ركائز الأمن الثقافي؛ بخدمته للغته وقِيَمه، ما يُشعر الأجيال بالطمأنينة على هويتهم، ويحفظ الأمان النفسي والاجتماعي والأخلاقي والروحي والعقلي من المهددات والتسييل والتغيير والتشويه، الذي هو سمة من سمات العصر الرقمي الجاحد لإنسانية الإنسان، ومن لا هوية قويّة متماسكة له في عصر كهذا عُرضة للمحو، وإن ظهر للعالم أنه ملء السمع والبصر.
ولا خلاف على أن المثقف ضامن رئيس لحُسن انتماء الفرد لوطنه ومؤسساته؛ بما يغرسه من المبادئ والتصدي للانهزامية التي تشعر بتفوق ثقافة الخارج على ثقافته وتحصين الوعي بالفعل لا بردود أفعال، ورفض تنميط واستلاب المجتمعات بنموذج الثقافة الغالبة المأخوذة بالفتك بكل ثقافة ضعيفة.
وفي ظل انهماك المثقف في العطاء تنتابه وتتناوبه ظروف اقتصادية ومرضيّة يعانيها في صمت، وإن باح بشيء منها يبوح به على استحياء، فمتى تُعلَنُ مشاريع تحتفي وتعتني بالمثقف، وتحفظ له ما يعينه على استكمال مشروعه والتمسك بالحياة الجميلة؟
One of the phenomena that has become entrenched in both the real and virtual scenes is the rush of organizations, institutions, personalities, and readers to commemorate a writer, poet, or intellectual as soon as news of their passing is picked up from a message or site, as if throughout their creative life they were merely an accessory to be flaunted before others, without investigating their material circumstances, health struggles, and daily needs.
The intellectual is considered one of the pillars of cultural security in civilized societies; by serving their language and values, they instill a sense of reassurance in generations about their identity, preserving psychological, social, moral, spiritual, and intellectual safety from threats, dilution, change, and distortion, which are characteristics of the ungrateful digital age that disregards human humanity. Those without a strong, cohesive identity in such an era are at risk of erasure, even if they appear to the world to be prominent and visible.
There is no doubt that the intellectual is a primary guarantor of an individual's good belonging to their homeland and institutions; by instilling principles and confronting the defeatism that makes one feel the superiority of foreign culture over their own, and by fortifying awareness through action rather than mere reactions, and rejecting the stereotyping and appropriation of societies by the dominant culture that seeks to annihilate every weak culture.
Amid the intellectual's engagement in giving, they are often beset by economic and health conditions that they suffer in silence, and even when they reveal some of these struggles, they do so shyly. So when will projects be announced that celebrate and care for the intellectual, preserving what helps them continue their mission and hold onto a beautiful life?