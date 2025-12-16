The Farsani style, in the Farasan Archipelago in the southwestern region of the Kingdom, embodies an authentic architectural model that reflects the depth of history and the richness of cultural heritage, serving as a true mirror of the place's identity and a vibrant memory of the sea and humanity.

The Farsani style is characterized by its striking simplicity and its reliance on local building materials that the residents derived from their marine environment, such as coral stones and plaster, in a clever harmony with the hot, humid climate. The houses are designed with high ceilings and wide windows that allow air to flow and cool the atmosphere, in an architectural approach that predates modern concepts of sustainable architecture.

This style features intricate plaster decorations that adorn the facades and entrances, alongside carefully crafted wooden doors, creating artistic scenes that reflect a refined aesthetic taste, influenced by the commercial and cultural exchange that connected Farasan with the ports of the Red Sea, East Africa, and India.

It is impossible to discuss the Farsani style without recalling the prominent historical houses, such as the Al-Rifai House and the Al-Jarmal House, which still stand as witnesses to a period of economic and cultural prosperity experienced by the islands when Farasan was an important trade station and a center for cultural exchange in the region.

Today, the Farsani style enjoys increasing attention within national heritage preservation projects, as it represents a cultural and architectural element that reflects the diversity and depth of Saudi history, providing visitors with a unique visual and human experience that encapsulates the story of a place shaped by the sea and preserved by its people.

The Farsani style remains an architectural testament to the genius of the place, the memory of a sea that dwelled in stone, and the identity of a person who crafted an eternal art from his environment; it forms a visual bridge connecting the past to the present, affirming Farasan's presence as one of the most prominent examples of architectural heritage in the Kingdom.