اجتمعت الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الرقمي ديمة يحيى اليحيى، مع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو غوتيرس، في الرياض؛ لبحث الجهود المشتركة لتعزيز التعاون الرقمي، وذلك في إطار صفة منظمة التعاون الرقمي بصفتها عضواً مراقباً للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
واستعرض الاجتماع الفرص الواعدة لتعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين الجانبين في مجالات ذات أولوية مشتركة، لا سيما في تسريع التحول الرقمي الشامل، وتعزيز الحوكمة الرقمية، وتشجيع الاعتماد المسؤول للتقنيات الناشئة، بما يدعم تحقيق التنمية المستدامة والازدهار الرقمي للجميع.
تعزيز الشراكات
وأكَّد الجانبان أهمية العمل متعدد الأطراف بوصفه عاملاً تمكينياً رئيسياً لمعالجة التحديات الرقمية العالمية، مشددين على ضرورة تعزيز الشراكات الدولية؛ لضمان استفادة جميع الدول والمجتمعات بشكل كامل من الفرص التي يتيحها الاقتصاد الرقمي، مع التركيز على الشمولية وبناء القدرات وتقليص الفجوات الرقمية.
The Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Dima Yahya Al-Yahya, met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in Riyadh to discuss joint efforts to enhance digital cooperation, within the framework of the Digital Cooperation Organization's status as an observer member of the United Nations General Assembly.
The meeting reviewed promising opportunities to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two sides in areas of mutual priority, particularly in accelerating comprehensive digital transformation, enhancing digital governance, and encouraging the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, all of which support the achievement of sustainable development and digital prosperity for all.
Enhancing Partnerships
Both sides emphasized the importance of multilateral work as a key enabling factor in addressing global digital challenges, stressing the need to strengthen international partnerships to ensure that all countries and communities fully benefit from the opportunities provided by the digital economy, with a focus on inclusivity, capacity building, and reducing digital gaps.