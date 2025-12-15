اجتمعت الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الرقمي ديمة يحيى اليحيى، مع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو غوتيرس، في الرياض؛ لبحث الجهود المشتركة لتعزيز التعاون الرقمي، وذلك في إطار صفة منظمة التعاون الرقمي بصفتها عضواً مراقباً للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.

واستعرض الاجتماع الفرص الواعدة لتعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين الجانبين في مجالات ذات أولوية مشتركة، لا سيما في تسريع التحول الرقمي الشامل، وتعزيز الحوكمة الرقمية، وتشجيع الاعتماد المسؤول للتقنيات الناشئة، بما يدعم تحقيق التنمية المستدامة والازدهار الرقمي للجميع.

تعزيز الشراكات

وأكَّد الجانبان أهمية العمل متعدد الأطراف بوصفه عاملاً تمكينياً رئيسياً لمعالجة التحديات الرقمية العالمية، مشددين على ضرورة تعزيز الشراكات الدولية؛ لضمان استفادة جميع الدول والمجتمعات بشكل كامل من الفرص التي يتيحها الاقتصاد الرقمي، مع التركيز على الشمولية وبناء القدرات وتقليص الفجوات الرقمية.