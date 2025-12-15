The Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Dima Yahya Al-Yahya, met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in Riyadh to discuss joint efforts to enhance digital cooperation, within the framework of the Digital Cooperation Organization's status as an observer member of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting reviewed promising opportunities to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two sides in areas of mutual priority, particularly in accelerating comprehensive digital transformation, enhancing digital governance, and encouraging the responsible adoption of emerging technologies, all of which support the achievement of sustainable development and digital prosperity for all.

Enhancing Partnerships

Both sides emphasized the importance of multilateral work as a key enabling factor in addressing global digital challenges, stressing the need to strengthen international partnerships to ensure that all countries and communities fully benefit from the opportunities provided by the digital economy, with a focus on inclusivity, capacity building, and reducing digital gaps.