The Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received today at Bayan Palace, the Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, along with his accompanying delegation.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed conveyed to the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait the greetings of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, while the Crown Prince of Kuwait entrusted him with his greetings and appreciation for the Crown Prince, wishing him good health and wellness.

During the reception, friendly conversations took place, and the solid fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to develop them.

Present at the reception were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, and the Director General of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd's office, Hamad bin Suleiman Al-Sulaim.

From the Kuwaiti side, the reception was attended by the Chief of the Crown Prince's Diwan in the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.