استقبل ولي العهد في دولة الكويت الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد الصباح، في قصر بيان اليوم، وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والوفد المرافق له.

ونقل الأمير تركي بن محمد لولي عهد دولة الكويت، تحيات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، فيما حمّله ولي عهد دولة الكويت تحياته وتقديره لولي العهد، وتمنياته له بموفور الصحة وتمام العافية.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال تبادل الأحاديث الودية، واستعراض العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تطويرها.

حضر الاستقبال، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، ومدير عام مكتب الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد حمد بن سليمان السليم.

فيما حضره من الجانب الكويتي رئيس ديوان ولي العهد في دولة الكويت الشيخ ثامر جابر الأحمد الصباح، ووزير الدفاع ووزير الداخلية بالإنابة الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح.