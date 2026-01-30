كشفت قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، عن بنود الاتفاق الذي وقعته مع الحكومة السورية. وأوضحت في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الاتفاق مع دمشق تضمن اندماج قواتها في الجيش على مراحل، وضمن عملية متسلسلة للقوات العسكرية والإدارية بين الجانبين.


ولفتت إلى أن الاتفاق شمل انسحاب القوات العسكرية من نقاط التماس، ودخول قوات الأمن التابعة لوزارة الداخلية إلى مركز مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي.


ونص التفاهم على بدء عملية دمج القوات الكردية في المنطقة، وتشكيل فرقة عسكرية تضم 3 ألوية من قوات سورية الديمقراطية، إضافة إلى تشكيل لواء لقوات عين العرب ضمن فرقة تابعة لمحافظة حلب.


وتضمن الاتفاق دمج مؤسسات ما يعرف بـ«الإدارة الذاتية» ضمن مؤسسات الدولة السورية مع تثبيت الموظفين المدنيين. واتفق الجانبان على تسوية الحقوق المدنية والتربوية للشعب الكردي، وضمان عودة النازحين الأكراد إلى مناطقهم.


وشددت الاتفاق على أن الهدف منه توحيد الأراضي السورية وتحقيق عملية الدمج الكامل في مناطق شمال شرق البلاد، عبر تعزيز التعاون بين الأطراف المعنية وتوحيد الجهود لإعادة بناء البلاد. وشدد مسؤول سوري على أنه سيتم تنفيذ الاتفاق فوراً.


يذكر أنه في 18 يناير الحالي، وبعد قرابة عام من اتفاق العاشر من مارس الشهير الذي تبادلت دمشق و«قسد» الاتهامات حوله بشأن المماطلة في تنفيذ بنوده، اتفق الطرفان على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار حتى الثامن من فبراير القادم.


وبذلت الولايات المتحدة جهوداً دبلوماسية لإرساء وقف دائم لإطلاق النار والتوصل إلى حل سياسي بين «قسد» التي كانت سابقا الحليف الرئيسي لواشنطن، و الحكومة السورية.