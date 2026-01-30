The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) revealed the terms of the agreement it signed with the Syrian government. In a statement today (Friday), it clarified that the agreement with Damascus included the gradual integration of its forces into the army, as part of a sequential process for military and administrative forces between the two sides.



It pointed out that the agreement included the withdrawal of military forces from points of contact and the entry of security forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior into the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli.



The understanding stipulated the initiation of the integration process of Kurdish forces in the region and the formation of a military division comprising three brigades from the Syrian Democratic Forces, in addition to forming a brigade for the Ayn al-Arab forces within a division affiliated with Aleppo province.



The agreement included the integration of institutions known as "self-administration" into the institutions of the Syrian state while retaining civilian employees. Both sides agreed to settle the civil and educational rights of the Kurdish people and to ensure the return of displaced Kurds to their areas.



The agreement emphasized that its goal is to unify Syrian territories and achieve complete integration in the northeastern regions of the country by enhancing cooperation between the concerned parties and unifying efforts to rebuild the country. A Syrian official stressed that the agreement will be implemented immediately.



It is worth noting that on January 18 of this year, after nearly a year of the famous March 10 agreement, which saw Damascus and the SDF exchanging accusations regarding delays in implementing its terms, the two parties agreed to extend the ceasefire until February 8.



The United States has made diplomatic efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire and reach a political solution between the SDF, which was previously Washington's main ally, and the Syrian government.