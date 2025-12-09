سجّل المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية أكثر من 10 آلاف طائر مائي مهاجر في محمية جزر فرسان، وذلك ضمن نتائج التعداد الشتوي للطيور المائية الذي نفذ مطلع عام 2025، التي أكدت مكانة المحمية إحدى أبرز محطات الهجرة في البحر الأحمر وعلى مسارات الهجرة الدولية.


وأوضح المركز أن فرق الرصد وثّقت 45 نوعاً من الطيور المائية، ما يعكس ثراء التنوع الطبيعي للمحمية وقدرتها على توفير بيئات آمنة وغنية بالغذاء للطيور خلال فترات الهجرة، سواء مناطق عبور أو استراحة أو تغذية.


مراقبة بيئية


وبيّن أن هذه النتائج تأتي ضمن برنامج المراقبة البيئية الذي ينفذه المركز لرفع كفاءة الإدارة البيئية، ودعم استدامة الحياة الفطرية، مشيراً إلى أن محمية جزر فرسان تُعد من أهم المواقع البيئية في المملكة لما تحتويه من موائل بحرية وساحلية تستقطب أعداداً كبيرة من الأنواع المهاجرة وتدعم التوازن البيئي في البحر الأحمر.


يذكر أن محمية جزر فرسان أدرجت أخيراً ضمن قائمة «رامسار» للأراضي الرطبة ذات الأهمية الدولية كأول موقع سعودي ينضم إلى القائمة، وهو اعتراف دولي يعكس جودة إدارتها البيئية واستيفاءها منهجيات التخطيط والممارسات العلمية الحديثة، وسُجلت المحمية في عام 2021 ضمن برنامج الإنسان والمحيط الحيوي (MAB) التابع لليونسكو، بما يعزز قيمتها البيئية ويسهم في دعم التنمية المستدامة وجودة الحياة.