The National Center for Wildlife Development recorded more than 10,000 migratory waterbirds in the Farasan Islands Reserve, as part of the results of the winter waterbird census conducted at the beginning of 2025, which confirmed the reserve's status as one of the most prominent migration stops in the Red Sea and along international migration routes.



The center explained that monitoring teams documented 45 species of waterbirds, reflecting the richness of the reserve's natural diversity and its ability to provide safe and food-rich environments for birds during migration periods, whether as transit areas, resting spots, or feeding grounds.



Environmental Monitoring



It was indicated that these results come as part of the environmental monitoring program implemented by the center to enhance the efficiency of environmental management and support the sustainability of wildlife. The Farasan Islands Reserve is considered one of the most important environmental sites in the Kingdom due to its marine and coastal habitats that attract large numbers of migratory species and support ecological balance in the Red Sea.



It is worth noting that the Farasan Islands Reserve was recently included in the Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance, becoming the first Saudi site to join the list. This is an international recognition that reflects the quality of its environmental management and its adherence to modern planning methodologies and scientific practices. The reserve was also registered in 2021 under the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Program, which enhances its environmental value and contributes to supporting sustainable development and quality of life.