Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Statistics, is hosting today the 13th meeting of the Permanent Committee for Statistical Work of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, at the Authority's headquarters in Riyadh, with the participation of heads and directors of Gulf statistical agencies, the Statistical Center for the GCC countries, and a number of experts and specialists in the statistical field.



This meeting comes as part of the joint Gulf efforts to enhance statistical cooperation and develop national systems in line with international standards, as it serves as a primary platform for discussing ways to align statistical policies and exchange experiences among national agencies, contributing to supporting decision-making and shaping developmental policies.

Enhancing Cooperation



A discussion session titled "International Statistical Standards: The Role of Statistical Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries in Development and Application" will be held on the sidelines of the meeting as part of the "Road to Riyadh" series of events organized by the General Authority for Statistics in preparation for hosting the sixth United Nations World Data Forum from November 9-12, 2026; aimed at strengthening the bonds of cooperation and exchanging experiences among specialists and stakeholders in the field of data and statistical transformation at both regional and international levels, and showcasing the latest practices and global trends in this vital sector.