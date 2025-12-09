تستضيف السعودية، ممثلةً في الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، اليوم، الاجتماع الـ13 للجنة الدائمة لشؤون العمل الإحصائي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وذلك في مقر الهيئة بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة رؤساء ومديري الأجهزة الإحصائية الخليجية والمركز الإحصائي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وعدد من الخبراء والمتخصصين في المجال الإحصائي.


ويأتي هذا الاجتماع في إطار الجهود الخليجية المشتركة لتعزيز التعاون الإحصائي وتطوير النظم الوطنية بما يتماشى مع المعايير الدولية، إذ يُعد منصة رئيسة؛ لمناقشة سُبل مواءمة السياسات الإحصائية وتبادل الخبرات بين الأجهزة الوطنية، بما يسهم في دعم اتخاذ القرار ورسم السياسات التنموية.

تعزيز التعاون


وتُعقد على هامش الاجتماع جلسة حوارية بعنوان «المعايير الإحصائية الدولية: دور الأجهزة الإحصائية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في التطوير والتطبيق» ضمن سلسلة فعاليات «الطريق إلى الرياض» التي تنظمها الهيئة العامة للإحصاء استعداداً لاستضافة منتدى الأمم المتحدة العالمي السادس للبيانات في 9-12 نوفمبر 2026؛ التي تهدف إلى تعزيز أواصر التعاون وتبادل الخبرات بين المختصين والمهتمين في مجال البيانات والتحول الإحصائي على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، واستعراض أحدث الممارسات والتوجهات العالمية في هذا القطاع الحيوي.