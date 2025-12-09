تستضيف السعودية، ممثلةً في الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، اليوم، الاجتماع الـ13 للجنة الدائمة لشؤون العمل الإحصائي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وذلك في مقر الهيئة بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة رؤساء ومديري الأجهزة الإحصائية الخليجية والمركز الإحصائي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وعدد من الخبراء والمتخصصين في المجال الإحصائي.
ويأتي هذا الاجتماع في إطار الجهود الخليجية المشتركة لتعزيز التعاون الإحصائي وتطوير النظم الوطنية بما يتماشى مع المعايير الدولية، إذ يُعد منصة رئيسة؛ لمناقشة سُبل مواءمة السياسات الإحصائية وتبادل الخبرات بين الأجهزة الوطنية، بما يسهم في دعم اتخاذ القرار ورسم السياسات التنموية.
تعزيز التعاون
وتُعقد على هامش الاجتماع جلسة حوارية بعنوان «المعايير الإحصائية الدولية: دور الأجهزة الإحصائية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي في التطوير والتطبيق» ضمن سلسلة فعاليات «الطريق إلى الرياض» التي تنظمها الهيئة العامة للإحصاء استعداداً لاستضافة منتدى الأمم المتحدة العالمي السادس للبيانات في 9-12 نوفمبر 2026؛ التي تهدف إلى تعزيز أواصر التعاون وتبادل الخبرات بين المختصين والمهتمين في مجال البيانات والتحول الإحصائي على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، واستعراض أحدث الممارسات والتوجهات العالمية في هذا القطاع الحيوي.
Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Statistics, is hosting today the 13th meeting of the Permanent Committee for Statistical Work of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, at the Authority's headquarters in Riyadh, with the participation of heads and directors of Gulf statistical agencies, the Statistical Center for the GCC countries, and a number of experts and specialists in the statistical field.
This meeting comes as part of the joint Gulf efforts to enhance statistical cooperation and develop national systems in line with international standards, as it serves as a primary platform for discussing ways to align statistical policies and exchange experiences among national agencies, contributing to supporting decision-making and shaping developmental policies.
Enhancing Cooperation
A discussion session titled "International Statistical Standards: The Role of Statistical Agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries in Development and Application" will be held on the sidelines of the meeting as part of the "Road to Riyadh" series of events organized by the General Authority for Statistics in preparation for hosting the sixth United Nations World Data Forum from November 9-12, 2026; aimed at strengthening the bonds of cooperation and exchanging experiences among specialists and stakeholders in the field of data and statistical transformation at both regional and international levels, and showcasing the latest practices and global trends in this vital sector.