The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed, through its account on the (X) platform, that preliminary works on the land, such as fencing or initial preparation, do not constitute approved development. It clarified that the application of fees continues until the completion of construction and the official issuance of the completion certificate.

This statement coincided with the ministry's launch of the technical controls project for extending the additional period for developing vacant white lands and properties through the "Survey" platform.

Submitting an Official Request

The ministry indicated that the grace period does not cancel the annual issuance of fees but rather postpones payment, noting that the fees are waived if the obligated party wishes to sell the land before the development is completed, provided that the fees are paid before the transfer of ownership.

The controls require the submission of an official request accompanied by a document proving the seriousness of the development, such as a building permit, final approval, or a sales permit on the map, along with a detailed engineering timeline if the grace period exceeds 6 months. The committee estimates the necessary duration based on the land area, topography, number of floors, and building footprints.

If the grace period exceeds 3 years, the request will be referred to the "Completion" center to review the timelines and submit its recommendations to the committee, while a similar grace period can be granted to other owners if they meet the conditions. The controls will be applied immediately upon publication on the program's website to ensure the seriousness of the development and prevent land stagnation.