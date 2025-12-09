سجلت محافظة جدة أعلى كمية أمطار في السعودية في موجة أمطار شهدتها، اليوم الثلاثاء، إذ رصدت محطة ملعب الجوهرة 135 مليمتراً.
وأطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 5 إنذارات حمراء لهطول أمطار غزيرة على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، الحدود الشمالية، حائل.
وشهدت محافظة جدة أمطاراً غزيرة شاملة، استدعت تحويل الدراسة «عن بُعد» في مدارسها وجامعاتها ومعاهدها كافة، واستنفرت القطاعات جهودها لإزالة آثار الأمطار، إذ كانت شديدة الغزارة على أحيائها الشمالية منذ الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم، فيما شهد وسط المحافظة وشرقها أمطاراً ظهراً.
وأكدت الجهات المختصة أنها رفعت من درجة الجاهزية والاستنفار تحسباً لأي تطورات، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى متابعة تحديثات الطقس عبر القنوات الرسمية، والابتعاد عن الأماكن المكشوفة أو التي تشهد تجمعات للمياه.
وتشير التوقعات إلى استمرار الحالة المطرية خلال الساعات القادمة، ما قد يؤدي إلى مزيد من التجمعات المائية في بعض الأحياء.
أعلى سرعة رياح
أوضح المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن أعلى سرعة للرياح المصاحبة للسحب الرعدية الممطرة التي شهدتها محافظة ينبع أمس، بلغت 32 عقدة (60 كيلو متر/ساعة)، وذلك بحسب بيانات محطّات الرصد التابعة للمركز.
وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة تخللتها هبّات نشطة ومتسارعة خلال فترات وجيزة لا سيما ما بين الساعة الـ7:00 والـ8:00 مساءً، إذ بلغ نشاط الرياح ذروته. كما سجّلت المحافظة أعلى كمية أمطار بلغت 41.2 ملم، في إطار الحالة الجوية التي شهدتها المنطقة.
الدراسة عن بُعد في القصيم و«الشمالية»
قررت جامعة القصيم، تحويل الدراسة الحضورية، اليوم، إلى نظام الدراسة «عن بُعد» لجميع الطلاب والطالبات في جميع مقرات الجامعة، كما أعلنت جامعة طيبة بالمدينة المنورة، تعليق الدراسة الحضورية ليوم الثلاثاء بمقرها الرئيس وفي جميع فروعها بمحافظات المنطقة وتحويل الدراسة إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر نظام البلاك بورد.
وحولت إدارة تعليم القصيم الدراسة الحضورية في مدارس التعليم العام، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلى الدراسة «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة القصيم.
بدورها أعلنت جامعة الحدود الشمالية، استناداً إلى التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتحسباً لما تشهده المنطقة من تقلبات جوية، عن تحويل الدراسة الثلاثاء إلى نظام التعليم عن بُعد؛ وذلك حرصاً على سلامة الطلبة.
ويشمل القرار جميع الكليات في المقر الرئيس بمدينة عرعر، وكذلك فرع الجامعة بمحافظة رفحاء.
انعدام الرؤية
وفي المدينة المنورة أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم والكلية التقنية للسياحة والفندقة، تعليق التدريب الحضوري، وتحويل التدريب إلى عن بعد عبر منصة التدريب الإلكترونية «منصة تقني»، وأعلن معهد المسجد النبوي، تعليق الدراسة الحضورية، لمرحلتي المتوسطة والثانوية والقسم العالي للطلاب والطالبات؛ وذلك بناءً على التنبيهات الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
وأوضح المعهد أن الدراسة ستستمر عن بُعد.
وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد قد نبّه من موجة ضباب على مدينة سكاكا ومحافظة طبرجل بمنطقة الجوف الثلاثاء، وتوقع المركز في تقريره أن تتأثر سكاكا وطبرجل بشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1-3) كم بسبب الضباب.
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة بدأت الساعة: 01:00 بعد منتصف الليل حتى الساعة: 09:00 صباح أمس.
موجة ضباب
ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من موجة ضباب كثيف على المنطقة الشرقية، تشمل كلاً من مدينة الدمام والظهران ومحافظة الجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، ومحافظة بقيق، والأحساء، والعديد، التي تسبب تأثيراتها في تدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية 1 كم وأقل، منوهاً إلى أن هذه الحالة تستمر بمشيئة الله حتى الساعة 9:00 صباحاً.
ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم، من شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية من ( 1 - 3 )كم في الساعة، بسبب الضباب على محافظة القريات.
وبيّن أن الحالة تبدأ من الساعة الـ1:00 صباحاً وتستمر حتى الـ9:00 صباحاً.
سحب ركامية
وشهدت مدينة عرعر بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، اليوم، صواعق رعدية مصحوبة بأمطار خفيفة، وما زالت الفرصة مهيأة لنزول الأمطار، فيما هطلت أمطارٌ خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة القصيم، شملت مدينة بريدة، ومحافظات المنطقة والمراكز التابعة لها، إضافة إلى تَكوُّن سُحبٍ ركامية على المنطقة، مع إمكانية هطول أمطار في الساعات القادمة.
وفي محافظة عرعر اكتست الشوارع وميادينها بحلّة جميلة عقب هطول أمطار الخير، التي أضفت على المدينة أجواءً شتوية.
وهطلت، اليوم، أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على محافظة تيماء، شملت مراكز مديسيس، وأبيط، والحزم، مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على مركزي الكتيب، والعسافية.
كما هطلت أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة، على مركز القليبة شملت فجر، والمعظم التابعة لمنطقة تبوك.
وهطلت أمطار متوسطة على محافظة رفحاء، والعديد من المراكز التابعة لها، ولا تزال الفرصة مهيأةً لهطول الأمطار.
Jeddah recorded the highest amount of rain in Saudi Arabia during a rain wave it experienced today, Tuesday, with the Al-Jawhara Stadium station measuring 135 millimeters.
The National Center of Meteorology issued 5 red alerts for heavy rainfall in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Northern Borders, and Ha'il regions.
Jeddah experienced widespread heavy rain, prompting a shift to remote learning in all its schools, universities, and institutes. Various sectors mobilized efforts to clear the effects of the rain, which was particularly heavy in its northern neighborhoods since the early hours of dawn, while the city center and eastern areas saw rain in the afternoon.
Authorities confirmed that they have increased their readiness and alertness in anticipation of any developments, urging citizens and residents to follow weather updates through official channels and to avoid open areas or places with water accumulation.
Forecasts indicate that the rainy conditions will continue in the coming hours, which may lead to further water accumulation in some neighborhoods.
Highest Wind Speed
The National Center of Meteorology stated that the highest wind speed accompanying the thunderstorm clouds that affected the city of Yanbu yesterday reached 32 knots (60 km/h), according to data from the center's monitoring stations.
The center noted that the situation included active and rapid gusts during brief periods, especially between 7:00 and 8:00 PM, when wind activity peaked. The province recorded the highest amount of rain at 41.2 mm, within the framework of the weather conditions experienced in the region.
Remote Learning in Qassim and the Northern Borders
Qassim University decided to shift in-person classes today to a remote learning system for all students in all university locations. Additionally, Taibah University in Madinah announced the suspension of in-person classes on Tuesday at its main campus and all its branches in the region, converting classes to remote learning via the Blackboard system.
The Qassim Education Administration transformed in-person classes in public schools today (Tuesday) to remote learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all students and staff of schools in the Qassim region.
For its part, the Northern Borders University announced, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology and in anticipation of the region's weather fluctuations, that it would shift classes on Tuesday to a remote learning system to ensure the safety of students. This decision includes all colleges at the main campus in Arar city, as well as the university branch in Rafha.
Reduced Visibility
In Madinah, the General Administration of Education and the Technical College for Tourism and Hospitality announced the suspension of in-person training, shifting training to remote via the electronic training platform "Taqni." The Prophet's Mosque Institute announced the suspension of in-person classes for middle and secondary levels and the higher section for male and female students, based on alerts from the National Center of Meteorology and in consideration of everyone's safety. The institute clarified that classes will continue remotely.
The National Center of Meteorology had warned of a fog wave affecting the city of Sakaka and the governorate of Tabarjal in the Al-Jawf region on Tuesday, predicting that Sakaka and Tabarjal would experience near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3 km) due to fog. The center indicated that the situation began at 1:00 AM and lasted until 9:00 AM yesterday.
Fog Wave
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of a wave of dense fog in the Eastern Province, covering the cities of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Qatif, Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, which could reduce horizontal visibility to 1 km or less. It noted that this condition is expected to continue, God willing, until 9:00 AM.
The National Center of Meteorology also warned in its report today of near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3 km) due to fog in the governorate of Al-Qurayyat. It stated that this condition would start from 1:00 AM and continue until 9:00 AM.
Cumulonimbus Clouds
The city of Arar in the Northern Borders region experienced thunderstorm activity accompanied by light rain today, and the chance of rain remains. Light to moderate rain fell in the Qassim region, including the city of Buraidah and its affiliated governorates and centers, in addition to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds in the area, with the possibility of rain in the coming hours.
In the province of Arar, the streets and squares were beautifully adorned after the rain, which added a winter atmosphere to the city.
Today, moderate to heavy rain fell in the province of Tayma, affecting the centers of Madisis, Abit, and Al-Hazm, accompanied by hail showers in the centers of Al-Katib and Al-Asafiyah. Light to moderate rain also fell in the Al-Qalibah center, including Fajr and Al-Mu'adhim, which are part of the Tabuk region.
Moderate rain fell in the province of Rafha and many of its affiliated centers, and the chance of rain remains.