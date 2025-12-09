سجلت محافظة جدة أعلى كمية أمطار في السعودية في موجة أمطار شهدتها، اليوم الثلاثاء، إذ رصدت محطة ملعب الجوهرة 135 مليمتراً.


وأطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 5 إنذارات حمراء لهطول أمطار غزيرة على أجزاء من مناطق مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، الحدود الشمالية، حائل.


وشهدت محافظة جدة أمطاراً غزيرة شاملة، استدعت تحويل الدراسة «عن بُعد» في مدارسها وجامعاتها ومعاهدها كافة، واستنفرت القطاعات جهودها لإزالة آثار الأمطار، إذ كانت شديدة الغزارة على أحيائها الشمالية منذ الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم، فيما شهد وسط المحافظة وشرقها أمطاراً ظهراً.


وأكدت الجهات المختصة أنها رفعت من درجة الجاهزية والاستنفار تحسباً لأي تطورات، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى متابعة تحديثات الطقس عبر القنوات الرسمية، والابتعاد عن الأماكن المكشوفة أو التي تشهد تجمعات للمياه.


وتشير التوقعات إلى استمرار الحالة المطرية خلال الساعات القادمة، ما قد يؤدي إلى مزيد من التجمعات المائية في بعض الأحياء.


أعلى سرعة رياح


أوضح المركز الوطني للأرصاد أن أعلى سرعة للرياح المصاحبة للسحب الرعدية الممطرة التي شهدتها محافظة ينبع أمس، بلغت 32 عقدة (60 كيلو متر/ساعة)، وذلك بحسب بيانات محطّات الرصد التابعة للمركز.


وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة تخللتها هبّات نشطة ومتسارعة خلال فترات وجيزة لا سيما ما بين الساعة الـ7:00 والـ8:00 مساءً، إذ بلغ نشاط الرياح ذروته. كما سجّلت المحافظة أعلى كمية أمطار بلغت 41.2 ملم، في إطار الحالة الجوية التي شهدتها المنطقة.


الدراسة عن بُعد في القصيم و«الشمالية»


قررت جامعة القصيم، تحويل الدراسة الحضورية، اليوم، إلى نظام الدراسة «عن بُعد» لجميع الطلاب والطالبات في جميع مقرات الجامعة، كما أعلنت جامعة طيبة بالمدينة المنورة، تعليق الدراسة الحضورية ليوم الثلاثاء بمقرها الرئيس وفي جميع فروعها بمحافظات المنطقة وتحويل الدراسة إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر نظام البلاك بورد.


وحولت إدارة تعليم القصيم الدراسة الحضورية في مدارس التعليم العام، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلى الدراسة «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة القصيم.


بدورها أعلنت جامعة الحدود الشمالية، استناداً إلى التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتحسباً لما تشهده المنطقة من تقلبات جوية، عن تحويل الدراسة الثلاثاء إلى نظام التعليم عن بُعد؛ وذلك حرصاً على سلامة الطلبة. ويشمل القرار جميع الكليات في المقر الرئيس بمدينة عرعر، وكذلك فرع الجامعة بمحافظة رفحاء.


انعدام الرؤية


وفي المدينة المنورة أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم والكلية التقنية للسياحة والفندقة، تعليق التدريب الحضوري، وتحويل التدريب إلى عن بعد عبر منصة التدريب الإلكترونية «منصة تقني»، وأعلن معهد المسجد النبوي، تعليق الدراسة الحضورية، لمرحلتي المتوسطة والثانوية والقسم العالي للطلاب والطالبات؛ وذلك بناءً على التنبيهات الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع. وأوضح المعهد أن الدراسة ستستمر عن بُعد.


وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد قد نبّه من موجة ضباب على مدينة سكاكا ومحافظة طبرجل بمنطقة الجوف الثلاثاء، وتوقع المركز في تقريره أن تتأثر سكاكا وطبرجل بشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1-3) كم بسبب الضباب. وبيّن المركز أن الحالة بدأت الساعة: 01:00 بعد منتصف الليل حتى الساعة: 09:00 صباح أمس.


موجة ضباب


ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من موجة ضباب كثيف على المنطقة الشرقية، تشمل كلاً من مدينة الدمام والظهران ومحافظة الجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، ومحافظة بقيق، والأحساء، والعديد، التي تسبب تأثيراتها في تدني مدى الرؤية الأفقية 1 كم وأقل، منوهاً إلى أن هذه الحالة تستمر بمشيئة الله حتى الساعة 9:00 صباحاً. ونبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم، من شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية من ( 1 - 3 )كم في الساعة، بسبب الضباب على محافظة القريات. وبيّن أن الحالة تبدأ من الساعة الـ1:00 صباحاً وتستمر حتى الـ9:00 صباحاً.


سحب ركامية


وشهدت مدينة عرعر بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، اليوم، صواعق رعدية مصحوبة بأمطار خفيفة، وما زالت الفرصة مهيأة لنزول ‏الأمطار، فيما هطلت أمطارٌ خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة القصيم، شملت مدينة بريدة، ومحافظات المنطقة والمراكز التابعة لها، إضافة إلى تَكوُّن سُحبٍ ركامية على المنطقة، مع إمكانية هطول أمطار في الساعات القادمة.


وفي محافظة عرعر اكتست الشوارع وميادينها بحلّة جميلة عقب هطول أمطار الخير، التي أضفت على المدينة أجواءً شتوية. 


وهطلت، اليوم، أمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة على محافظة تيماء، شملت مراكز مديسيس، وأبيط، والحزم، مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على مركزي الكتيب، والعسافية. كما هطلت أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة، على مركز القليبة شملت فجر، والمعظم التابعة لمنطقة تبوك.


وهطلت أمطار متوسطة على محافظة رفحاء، والعديد من المراكز التابعة لها، ولا تزال الفرصة مهيأةً لهطول الأمطار.