Jeddah recorded the highest amount of rain in Saudi Arabia during a rain wave it experienced today, Tuesday, with the Al-Jawhara Stadium station measuring 135 millimeters.



The National Center of Meteorology issued 5 red alerts for heavy rainfall in parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Northern Borders, and Ha'il regions.



Jeddah experienced widespread heavy rain, prompting a shift to remote learning in all its schools, universities, and institutes. Various sectors mobilized efforts to clear the effects of the rain, which was particularly heavy in its northern neighborhoods since the early hours of dawn, while the city center and eastern areas saw rain in the afternoon.



Authorities confirmed that they have increased their readiness and alertness in anticipation of any developments, urging citizens and residents to follow weather updates through official channels and to avoid open areas or places with water accumulation.



Forecasts indicate that the rainy conditions will continue in the coming hours, which may lead to further water accumulation in some neighborhoods.



Highest Wind Speed



The National Center of Meteorology stated that the highest wind speed accompanying the thunderstorm clouds that affected the city of Yanbu yesterday reached 32 knots (60 km/h), according to data from the center's monitoring stations.



The center noted that the situation included active and rapid gusts during brief periods, especially between 7:00 and 8:00 PM, when wind activity peaked. The province recorded the highest amount of rain at 41.2 mm, within the framework of the weather conditions experienced in the region.



Remote Learning in Qassim and the Northern Borders



Qassim University decided to shift in-person classes today to a remote learning system for all students in all university locations. Additionally, Taibah University in Madinah announced the suspension of in-person classes on Tuesday at its main campus and all its branches in the region, converting classes to remote learning via the Blackboard system.



The Qassim Education Administration transformed in-person classes in public schools today (Tuesday) to remote learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all students and staff of schools in the Qassim region.



For its part, the Northern Borders University announced, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology and in anticipation of the region's weather fluctuations, that it would shift classes on Tuesday to a remote learning system to ensure the safety of students. This decision includes all colleges at the main campus in Arar city, as well as the university branch in Rafha.



Reduced Visibility



In Madinah, the General Administration of Education and the Technical College for Tourism and Hospitality announced the suspension of in-person training, shifting training to remote via the electronic training platform "Taqni." The Prophet's Mosque Institute announced the suspension of in-person classes for middle and secondary levels and the higher section for male and female students, based on alerts from the National Center of Meteorology and in consideration of everyone's safety. The institute clarified that classes will continue remotely.



The National Center of Meteorology had warned of a fog wave affecting the city of Sakaka and the governorate of Tabarjal in the Al-Jawf region on Tuesday, predicting that Sakaka and Tabarjal would experience near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3 km) due to fog. The center indicated that the situation began at 1:00 AM and lasted until 9:00 AM yesterday.



Fog Wave



The National Center of Meteorology warned today of a wave of dense fog in the Eastern Province, covering the cities of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Qatif, Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, Al-Ahsa, and many others, which could reduce horizontal visibility to 1 km or less. It noted that this condition is expected to continue, God willing, until 9:00 AM.

The National Center of Meteorology also warned in its report today of near-zero horizontal visibility (1-3 km) due to fog in the governorate of Al-Qurayyat. It stated that this condition would start from 1:00 AM and continue until 9:00 AM.



Cumulonimbus Clouds



The city of Arar in the Northern Borders region experienced thunderstorm activity accompanied by light rain today, and the chance of rain remains. Light to moderate rain fell in the Qassim region, including the city of Buraidah and its affiliated governorates and centers, in addition to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds in the area, with the possibility of rain in the coming hours.



In the province of Arar, the streets and squares were beautifully adorned after the rain, which added a winter atmosphere to the city.



Today, moderate to heavy rain fell in the province of Tayma, affecting the centers of Madisis, Abit, and Al-Hazm, accompanied by hail showers in the centers of Al-Katib and Al-Asafiyah. Light to moderate rain also fell in the Al-Qalibah center, including Fajr and Al-Mu'adhim, which are part of the Tabuk region.



Moderate rain fell in the province of Rafha and many of its affiliated centers, and the chance of rain remains.