Under the patronage of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the National Development Fund, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, today inaugurated the activities of the Development Finance Conference "MOMENTUM 2025," organized by the fund under the slogan "Leading Development Transformation" from December 9 to 11, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

Upon his arrival at the event venue, he was welcomed by the Vice Chairman of the National Development Fund, Mohammed bin Mazid Al-Tuwaijri, and the Governor of the National Development Fund, Dr. Stephen Grove. He then toured the conference exhibition, where he was briefed on the most prominent participating pavilions and the initiatives and projects they include.

After the royal anthem, the Vice Chairman of the National Development Fund, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that this generous patronage reflects the leadership's belief that investing in people is the most worthy investment for creating a prosperous future and sustainable development.

He highlighted the Kingdom's leadership in reshaping the global development finance landscape, noting that its contributions align with the objectives of Vision 2030.

He stated that the National Development Fund offers promising visions through the participation of a select group of speakers and experts from various countries around the world at this conference, contributing to the launch of new momentum for development. The fund renews its commitment, as outlined by the leadership, to seek collaborative efforts to build a civilized reality that serves humanity.

He mentioned that since its establishment, the fund has worked to stimulate financing and empower vital sectors through 12 development funds and banks that operate harmoniously to serve humanity, enhance the economy, and sustain the environment. He pointed out that the system has provided financing exceeding 52 billion riyals in one year and contributed to adding about 47 billion riyals to the non-oil GDP, in a vivid embodiment of the transition from financing to development and from support to sustainable impact. It has also supported more than one million beneficiaries and contributed to enhancing the efficiency of development financing, empowering thousands of citizens with financing opportunities and entrepreneurship, and launching quality projects that have contributed to diversifying the economy and creating sustainable job opportunities.

He clarified that the fields of development have diversified, as the Tourism Development Fund supported 2000 tourism projects across the Kingdom, while the Cultural Development Fund financed over 1500 cultural projects, and the Industrial Fund contributed to financing 4000 projects.

He noted that at the international level, the fund has financed more than 800 projects and programs in 100 countries with a value exceeding 21 billion dollars; more than 20% of the Industrial Fund's portfolio has been allocated to sustainable energy projects, such as green hydrogen projects with a capacity of 3.8 gigawatts and solar energy projects with a capacity of 2.6 gigawatts, in a step that embodies the Kingdom's commitment to enabling the global green economy.

A number of princes, ministers, CEOs, as well as global leaders and experts in the fields of development and economics attended the ceremony.

It is noteworthy that the Development Finance Conference "MOMENTUM 2025" aims to support the strategic directions of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds and banks, enriching the development sector, enhancing the efficiency of the development system's performance, and strengthening its ability to meet national priorities, coordinating efforts, and unifying goals to ensure achieving sustainable developmental impact on society and the economy.