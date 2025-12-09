تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، افتتح أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، أعمال مؤتمر التمويل التنموي «MOMENTUM 2025»، الذي ينظمه الصندوق تحت شعار «قيادة التحول التنموي» خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 11 ديسمبر 2025، في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات.

وكان في استقباله فور وصوله لمقر الحفل، نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني محمد بن مزيد التويجري، ومحافظ صندوق التنمية الوطني الدكتور ستيفن جروف، ثم تجول في معرض المؤتمر، اطّلع خلالها على أبرز الأجنحة المشاركة وما تتضمنه من مبادرات ومشروعات.

وبعد السلام الملكي، ألقى نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني محمد التويجري كلمة أكد فيها أن هذه الرعاية الكريمة تعبر عن إيمان القيادة بأن الاستثمار في الإنسان هو الاستثمار الأجدر لصناعة مستقبل مزهر وتنمية مستدامة.

ونوّه بريادة المملكة في إعادة تشكيل مشهد التمويل التنموي عالميًا، حيث تبدو إسهاماتها في ذلك متوائمة مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأبان أن صندوق التنمية الوطني يقدم رؤى واعدة من خلال مشاركة نخبة من المتحدثين والخبراء من مختلف دول العالم في هذا المؤتمر، ويسهم في إطلاق زخم جديد للتنمية، ويجدد الصندوق التزامه الذي رسمته القيادة، بالبحث عن العمل المشترك لبناء واقع حضاري يخدم الإنسان.

وقال إن الصندوق عمل منذ تأسيسه على تحفيز التمويل وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية من خلال 12 صندوقًا وبنكًا تنمويًا تؤدي أدوارها بشكل متناغم لخدمة الإنسان، وتعزيز الاقتصاد واستدامة البيئة، مشيرًا إلى أن المنظومة قدمت تمويلات تجاوزت 52 مليار ريال خلال عام واحد، وأَسهمت في إضافة نحو 47 مليار ريال للناتج المحلي غير النفطي، في تجسيدٍ حي للتحول من التمويل إلى التنمية، ومن الدعم إلى الأثر المستدام، كما دعمت أكثر من مليون مستفيد، وساهمت في رفعِ كفاءة التمويل التنمويِ، وتمكين آلاف المواطنين والمواطنات من فرص التمويل وريادة الأعمال، وإطلاق مشروعات نوعية أسهمت في تنويع الاقتصاد، وإيجاد فرص عمل مستدامة.

وأوضح أن مجالات التنمية تنوعت حيث دعم صندوق التنمية السياحي 2000 مشروع سياحي في أنحاء المملكة، كما موّل صندوق التنمية الثقافي ما يزيد على 1500 مشروع ثقافي، وأسهم الصندوق الصناعي في تمويل 4000 مشروع.

وأفاد بأنه على المستوى الدولي موّل الصندوق أكثر من 800 مشروعٍ وبرنامجٍ في 100 دولة بقيمة تجاوزت 21 مليار دولار؛ وخصّص أكثر من 20% من محفظة الصندوق الصناعي لمشروعات الطاقة المُستدامة، مثل مشروعات الهيدروجين الأخضر بطاقة 3.8 غيغاواط والطاقة الشمسية بطاقة 2.6 غيغاواط، في خطوة تُجسّد التزام المملكة بتمكين الاقتصاد الأخضر العالمي.

حضر الحفل عددٌ من الأمراء، والوزراء، والرؤساء التنفيذيين، إلى جانب قادة عالميين وخبراء في مجالات التنمية والاقتصاد.

يذكر أن مؤتمر التمويل التنموي «MOMENTUM 2025» يهدف إلى دعم التوجهات الإستراتيجية لصندوق التنمية الوطني والصناديق والبنوك التنموية التابعة له، وذلك بإثراء القطاع التنموي ورفع كفاءة أداء منظومة التنمية، وتعزيز قدرتها على تلبية الأولويات الوطنية، وتنسيق الجهود وتوحيد الأهداف، لضمان تحقيق الأثر التنموي المستدام على المجتمع والاقتصاد.