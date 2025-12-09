ولي العهد يرعى حفل افتتاح مرافق قاعدة الملك سلمان الجوية بالقطاع الأوسط

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today inaugurated the facilities of King Salman Air Base in the central sector in Riyadh, as part of strategic development projects to enhance the combat readiness of the Royal Saudi Air Force.



Upon the Crown Prince's arrival at the base, he was received by the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari, and the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

As soon as the Crown Prince arrived, the royal anthem was played, and he then proceeded to inaugurate the facilities.



A commemorative photo was then taken of the Crown Prince with the project officers.

After that, the Crown Prince toured several facilities at the base, during which he reviewed the technical, administrative, and residential areas, as well as the modern facilities that have been implemented according to the highest global standards in military infrastructure.



During the tour, the Crown Prince listened to a brief explanation about the base's facilities, which included the stages of its construction, the components of its development project from engineering and technical aspects, and the various technical, training, administrative, residential, and integrated support service facilities aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of the air force in particular and the armed forces in general, through supporting planning, command and control, logistics, and joint operations.



Following that, the Crown Prince proceeded to the ceremony venue, where verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and then the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force delivered a speech in which he praised the Crown Prince's patronage of the inauguration ceremony of the King Salman Air Base facilities in the central sector.



He expressed gratitude on behalf of the air force personnel to the wise leadership for its unlimited support in developing the capabilities of the air force and enhancing its combat readiness, emphasizing that the inauguration of the base facilities is a strategic extension of the comprehensive modernization plans pursued by the air force, and an enhancement of its advanced capabilities and combat systems, which include the latest fighter jets, aerial technologies, and highly trained and professional national competencies, in line with the strategic transformations witnessed by the Ministry of Defense as part of its developmental program objectives.



This was followed by a video presentation that covered the stages of the project implementation, which began in the third quarter of 2021, and took 38 months to complete. It was designed in the Salmani style, reflecting the architectural identity of the capital, Riyadh, and aligning with its modern urban trends. The project included the construction of 115 buildings with a total area exceeding 126,000 square meters, including main and parallel runways, aircraft parking areas, helicopter landing pads, aircraft hangars, an air traffic control tower, in addition to facilities for technical, administrative, residential, and security areas.

At the end of the ceremony, the Crown Prince received a commemorative gift from the Commander of the Air Force, and then a commemorative photo was taken of the Crown Prince with the base officers.



After that, the royal anthem was played, and the Crown Prince left the ceremony venue, being bid farewell with the same warmth and honor with which he was received.

Attending the ceremony were the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, and a number of ministers and senior officials from both civilian and military sectors.