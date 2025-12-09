رعى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مدينة الرياض، اليوم، حفل افتتاح مرافق قاعدة الملك سلمان الجوية بالقطاع الأوسط، وذلك ضمن مشاريع التطوير الإستراتيجية لتعزيز الجاهزية القتالية للقوات الجوية الملكية السعودية.
ولي العهد يرعى حفل افتتاح مرافق قاعدة الملك سلمان الجوية بالقطاع الأوسط

وكان في استقبال ولي العهد لدى وصوله مقر القاعدة، وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عياف، ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، ومساعد وزير الدفاع للشؤون التنفيذية الدكتور خالد البياري، وقائد القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية الفريق الركن تركي بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز.

وفور وصول ولي العهد، عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم تفضل بافتتاح المرافق.
ثم التُقطت الصورة التذكارية لولي العهد مع ضباط المشروع.

بعد ذلك، تجول ولي العهد ميدانياً على عدد من مرافق القاعدة، اطّلع خلالها على المنطقة الفنية والإدارية والسكنية، والمنشآت الحديثة التي جرى تنفيذها وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية في مجال البنية العسكرية.
واستمع ولي العهد خلال الجولة لشرحٍ موجز عن مرافق القاعدة، تضمن مراحل إنشائها، ومكونات مشروع تطويرها من الجوانب الهندسية والتقنية، وما تضمه من منشآت فنية وتدريبية وإدارية وسكنية وخدمات مساندة متكاملة، تهدف إلى تعزيز الجاهزية القتالية للقوات الجوية بشكل خاص وللقوات المسلحة بشكل عام، وذلك من خلال دعم عمليات التخطيط والقيادة والسيطرة والإمداد، والعمليات المشتركة.
إثر ذلك، توجه ولي العهد إلى مقر الحفل، حيث بُدئ بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم ألقى قائد القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية كلمةً ثمن فيها رعاية ولي العهد لحفل افتتاح مرافق قاعدة الملك سلمان الجوية بالقطاع الأوسط.
وعبّر عن شكر منسوبي القوات الجوية للقيادة الرشيدة على دعمها غير المحدود لتطوير قدرات القوات الجوية وتعزيز جاهزيتها القتالية، مؤكداً أن افتتاح مرافق القاعدة يأتي امتداداً إستراتيجياً لخطط التحديث الشامل التي تنتهجها القوات الجوية، وتعزيزاً لما تمتلكه من قدرات وإمكانات ومنظومات قتالية متقدمة تضم أحدث المقاتلات والتقنيات الجوية والكفاءات الوطنية عالية التدريب والاحترافية، وبما يواكب التحولات الإستراتيجية التي تشهدها وزارة الدفاع ضمن مستهدفات برنامجها التطويري.
تلا ذلك عرض فيلم مرئي تناول مراحل تنفيذ المشروع الذي بدأ في الربع الثالث من عام 2021م، واستغرقت مراحل بنائه 38 شهراً، وجرى تصميمه على الطراز السلماني، تجسيداً للهوية المعمارية للعاصمة الرياض ومواكبةً لتوجهاتها العمرانية الحديثة، إذ تضمن المشروع تنفيذ 115 مبنى بمساحة إجمالية تجاوزت 126 ألف متر مربع، شملت المدارج الرئيسة والموازية وساحات وقوف للطائرات، ومهابط للطائرات العمودية، وحظائر للطائرات، وبرج المراقبة الجوية، إضافة إلى مرافق المناطق الفنية والإدارية والسكنية والأمنية.

وفي ختام الحفل، تسلّم ولي العهد هديةً تذكارية من قائد القوات الجوية، ثم التقطت الصورة التذكارية لولي العهد مع ضباط القاعدة.
بعد ذلك عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم غادر ولي العهد مقر الحفل مودعاً بمثل ما استقبل به من حفاوة وتكريم.

حضر الحفل، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، وأصحاب المعالي من الوزراء وكبار المسؤولين من مدنيين وعسكريين.