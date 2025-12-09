The Civil Defense issued a red alert yesterday warning of heavy rains in Medina, urging caution and adherence to guidelines due to the climatic conditions affecting parts of the region, and emphasized the need to stay away from water accumulations.



At the same time, some neighborhoods in the city located near the valleys are being affected by the heavy floods, as well as some main roads, such as Al-Salam Road, which is considered the main artery for movement between the western side and the city center. The same scene is repeated on the second ring road, which is often affected by water accumulations, hindering traffic flow during heavy rainfall.



“Okaz” surveyed the opinions of several specialists and researchers regarding the proposed solutions and the neighborhoods, roads, and streets that are often affected by heavy rainfall.

Poor Water Drainage



The Vice President of the Municipal Council and historical researcher Dr. Muhammad Anwar Al-Bakri explained that the Al-Tala'a Al-Habboub neighborhood is one of the areas particularly affected by the strong floods due to its location under Mount Uhud, noting that there are neighborhoods suffering from poor water drainage and water accumulations on the roads due to heavy rains, such as the neighborhoods of Al-Aziziyah, Al-Mu'ayqilah, and Urwah, while some roads, including Al-Salam Road, the second ring road, and the university road, are also affected.



The Municipality clarified to “Okaz” that work is underway to implement a large package of rainwater drainage projects and flood risk mitigation, which includes the development of networks, culverts, and rehabilitation of valley paths within the urban area. Currently, 20 qualitative projects are being implemented, with the participation of 484 engineers and technicians, and the use of 827 pieces of equipment.

Cleaning Valleys and Flood Channels



The municipality has so far implemented 489 kilometers of drainage networks within the city, in addition to cleaning valleys and flood channels over a length of 50.5 kilometers to ensure safe water flow, along with rehabilitating parts of Wadi Al-Aqiq and Wadi Qana over a length of 4 kilometers, with ongoing work for an additional distance of 19 kilometers.



These projects are expected to contribute, as previous ones have, to enhancing the city's readiness during the rainy seasons, especially with the municipality's complete preparedness through cleaning the drainage inlets and drainage networks, preparing distribution inlets, and raising the readiness of equipment and field teams. The municipality will also implement a virtual plan for the flood and rain season in the coming days to ensure a quick and effective response in the drainage system and to mitigate the risks of rain.