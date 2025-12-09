أصدر الدفاع المدني أمس إنذاراً أحمراً للتنبيه من أمطار غزيرة على المدينة المنورة، ودعا إلى توخي الحيطة واتباع الإرشادات إثر الحالة المناخية التي تشهدها أجزاء من المنطقة، وأكد ضرورة الابتعاد عن تجمعات المياه.


في الوقت الذي تشهد فيه بعد أحياء المدينة الواقعة بالقرب من الأودية وتتأثر من جراء السيول الغزيرة، وكذلك بعض الطرقات الرئيسية، مثل طريق السلام الذي يعتبر الشريان الرئيسي للحركة بين الجهة الغربية ووسط المدينة. ويتكرر المشهد كذلك على الطريق الدائري الثاني الذي غالباً ما يتأثر بتجمعات المياه مما يعيق الحركة المرورية إذا كانت هناك كثافة مطرية.


«عكاظ» استطلعت آراء عدد من المختصين والباحثين حول الحلول المقترحة والأحياء والطرقات والشوارع التي تتأثر غالباً من جراء هطول الأمطار الغزيرة.

سوء تصريف المياه


نائب رئيس المجلس البلدي والباحث التاريخي الدكتور محمد أنور البكري أوضح أن حي تلعة الهبوب يُعد من الأحياء التي تضررت بشكل خاص جراء السيول القوية نظراً لوقوعه تحت جبل أحد، موضحاً وجود أحياء تعاني من سوء تصريف المياه وتجمعات للمياه على الطرقات بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة، مثل أحياء العزيزية والمعيقلة وعروة، فيما تتأثر بعض الطرق ومنها طريق السلام والدائري الثاني وطريق الجامعات.


أمانة المدينة أوضحت لـ«عكاظ» أن العمل يجرى بتنفيذ حزمة كبيرة من مشاريع تصريف مياه الأمطار ودرء أخطار السيول، شملت تطوير الشبكات والعبارات وتأهيل مسارات الأودية داخل النطاق العمراني، حيث يجري العمل حاليًا على تنفيذ 20 مشروعًا نوعيًا، وبمشاركة 484 مهندسًا وفنيًا، واستخدام 827 معدّة.

تنظيف الأودية ومجاري السيول


كما نفذت الأمانة حتى الآن 489 كلم من شبكات التصريف داخل المدينة، إضافة إلى تنظيف الأودية ومجاري السيول بطول 50.5 كلم لضمان انسياب آمن للمياه، إلى جانب تأهيل أجزاء من وادي العقيق ووادي قناة بطول 4 كلم، مع استمرار الأعمال لمسافة 19 كلم إضافية.


وينتظر أن تسهم هذه المشاريع، كما أسهمت سابقاتها، في رفع جاهزية المدينة خلال مواسم الأمطار، خصوصاً مع استعداد الأمانة التام من خلال أعمال تنظيف المناهل وشبكات التصريف، وتجهيز مناهل التوزيع، ورفع جاهزية المعدات والفرق الميدانية. كما ستعمل الأمانة خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة على تطبيق خطة افتراضية لموسم السيول والأمطار، لضمان الاستجابة السريعة والفاعلة في منظومة التصريف ودرء أخطار الأمطار.