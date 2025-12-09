The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today (Tuesday).

He was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the Kingdom, Weinini Gerzgher, the Acting Director of Riyadh Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Officer, Fahd Al-Suhail.