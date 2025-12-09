وصل إلى الرياض، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رئيس دولة إريتريا إسياس أفورقي، والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في استقباله في مطار الملك خالد الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، والقائم بالأعمال في سفارة إريتريا لدى المملكة وينيني قرزقهير، ومدير شرطة منطقة الرياض المكلف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.