أكدت أمانة محافظة جدة لـ«عكاظ» أنها تباشر جهودها الميدانية للتعامل مع الحالة المطرية التي تشهدها جدة الآن. وقال المتحدث باسم أمانة جدة محمد البقمي في اتصال هاتفي قبل قليل: «إن الحالة المطرية في شمال جدة أكثر كثافة»، وأضاف: «إن الأنفاق لم تغلق، وفي حال تطلب الوضع إغلاق أي نفق سيتم الإعلان عنه عبر الجهة المختصة». وأوضح أن الفرق الميدانية في الميدان التي تتابع الحالة المطربة بلغت7 آلاف فرد.

ودعت أمانة جدة إلى الإبلاغ عن مواقع تجمعات المياه والحالات الطارئة عبر قنواتها الرسمية. وقالت في بيان أولي: «إنها باشرت، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جهودها الميدانية للتعامل مع حالة الأمطار التي تشهدها المحافظة، عبر رفع تجمعات المياه ومعالجة المواقع المتأثرة، لضمان سلامة السكان، وانسيابية الحركة في الطرق العامة».

وأوضحت الأمانة أن الفرق الميدانية شرعت في تنفيذ مهماتها بنطاق 11 بلدية و15 مركز إسناد، معززة بـ7160 فردًا و1621 معدة وآلية، وذلك تزامنًا مع التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، مؤكدة تفعيل الخطط واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة ونشر الفرق والآليات، بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.

ورفعت الأمانة مستوى جاهزيتها للأمطار من خلال تعزيز مراكز الإسناد، وصيانة شبكات تصريف الأمطار القائمة، والتأكد من جاهزية المضخات والمعدات والأفراد لضمان سرعة الاستجابة، مشيرة إلى استمرار متابعتها لتنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد ومركز إدارة الأزمات والكوارث، إلى جانب تفعيل الرسائل التوعوية عبر مختلف قنواتها الرسمية، لضمان سلامة السكان والزائرين.

وتهيب أمانة جدة بالجميع اتخاذ الحيطة والحذر والابتعاد عن مواقع تجمعات المياه وتجنب مصادر التيار الكهربائي، نظرًا لتأثر المحافظة بهطولات رعدية، كما تدعو إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات أو حالات طارئة مرتبطة بآثار الحالة المطرية عبر تطبيق «بلدي»، أو من خلال مركز البلاغات الموحد (940).

وهاتفت «عكاظ» هيئة الأرصاد وأكدت أنها بصدد الإعلان عن بيان يوضح كميات الأمطار التي هطلت على أحياء جدة.

وجالت «عكاظ» في أحياء شمال جدة، حيث شهدت ظهر اليوم هطول أمطار رعدية وتتكثف الحالة المطرية في أحياء شمال جدة، أبرزها أحياء: المحمدية، والنعيم، والنهضة، والبساتين، والسلامة، إضافة إلى أحياء شمال شرق جدة. وبحسب معلومات «عكاظ» فإن أحياء شمال جدة الأكثر كثافة في كمية الأمطار.