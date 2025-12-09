The Jeddah Municipality confirmed to "Okaz" that it is undertaking field efforts to deal with the rainy conditions currently being experienced in Jeddah. The spokesperson for the Jeddah Municipality, Mohammed Al-Buqmi, stated in a phone call a short while ago: "The rainy conditions in northern Jeddah are more intense," adding: "The tunnels have not been closed, and if the situation requires the closure of any tunnel, it will be announced by the relevant authority." He explained that the field teams monitoring the rainy conditions consist of 7,000 individuals.

The Jeddah Municipality called for reporting locations of water accumulation and emergency situations through its official channels. In an initial statement, it said: "It has commenced, today (Tuesday), its field efforts to address the rainfall affecting the province, by removing water accumulations and addressing the affected areas, to ensure the safety of residents and the smooth flow of traffic on public roads."

The municipality clarified that the field teams have begun executing their tasks across 11 municipalities and 15 support centers, reinforced by 7,160 individuals and 1,621 pieces of equipment and machinery, coinciding with reports from the National Center of Meteorology, confirming the activation of plans and necessary measures and the deployment of teams and machinery in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The municipality has raised its readiness level for the rains by enhancing support centers, maintaining existing rain drainage networks, and ensuring the readiness of pumps, equipment, and personnel to guarantee a swift response. It noted that it continues to monitor alerts from the National Center of Meteorology and the Crisis and Disaster Management Center, in addition to activating awareness messages through its various official channels, to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

The Jeddah Municipality urges everyone to exercise caution and avoid water accumulation sites and electrical sources, due to the province being affected by thunderstorm rainfall. It also calls for reporting any observations or emergency situations related to the impacts of the rainy conditions via the "Baladi" app or through the unified reporting center (940).

"Okaz" contacted the Meteorological Authority, which confirmed that it is about to issue a statement detailing the amounts of rainfall that have fallen on Jeddah neighborhoods.

"Okaz" toured the neighborhoods of northern Jeddah, where thunderstorm rains were witnessed this afternoon, and the rainy conditions are intensifying in the northern neighborhoods of Jeddah, particularly in the neighborhoods of: Al-Mohammadiyah, Al-Naeem, Al-Nahda, Al-Basatin, and Al-Salama, in addition to neighborhoods in the northeast of Jeddah. According to information from "Okaz," the northern neighborhoods of Jeddah are experiencing the highest intensity of rainfall.