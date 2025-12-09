The health cluster in the Hail region has achieved a new medical milestone after successfully implanting the first pulmonary valve via catheterization in the northern regions at King Salman Specialized Hospital, as part of a procedure led by cardiology and catheterization consultant and cardiac pathway supervisor at the Hail Health Cluster, Dr. Nayef Alghasb, with the participation of a specialized Saudi team in interventional heart surgeries.

Dr. Alghasb stated: "Thanks to God, we have successfully implanted the first pulmonary valve in the northern regions to treat pulmonary valve stenosis and regurgitation. This step represents a qualitative leap in the success of the health cluster in caring for patients with structural heart defects and valve issues. This development reflects our wise government's commitment to providing distinguished therapeutic services to citizens."

The procedure was carried out with the efforts of a qualified local team in anesthesia, radiology, and interventional nursing, which confirms the capability of Saudi professionals to lead high-precision procedures.

The hospital is working to attract Saudi consultant doctors, especially those from the region, in a step aimed at closing the brain drain gap and bringing back the expertise that has served for years in international reference centers.

This development comes as an extension of the vision supported by the Prince of Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, aimed at establishing King Salman Specialized Hospital as one of the most prestigious medical institutions in northern Saudi Arabia, by empowering specialized fields, expanding interventional services, and transforming Hail into a regional center for advanced cardiac care.

The procedure was performed using advanced imaging and high-pressure stents to ensure precision and optimal results, further enhancing the status of the heart center as a leading treatment destination for structural heart defects and valve diseases.