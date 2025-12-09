سجّل التجمع الصحي في منطقة حائل إنجازاً طبياً جديداً بعد نجاح تركيب أول صمام رئوي عبر القسطرة في المناطق الشمالية في مستشفى الملك سلمان التخصصي، ضمن عملية قادها استشاري القلب والقسطرة ومشرف مسار القلب في تجمع حائل الصحي الدكتور نايف الغصاب، بمشاركة طاقم سعودي متخصص في جراحات القلب التداخلية.

وقال الدكتور الغصاب: بحمد الله، نجحنا في تركيب أول صمام رئوي في المناطق الشمالية لعلاج تضيق وارتجاع الصمام الرئوي. تمثل هذه الخطوة نقلة نوعية في نجاح التجمع الصحي في رعاية مرضى العيوب الهيكلية وصمامات القلب. هذا التطور يعكس حرص حكومتنا الرشيدة لدعم توفير خدمات علاجية مميزة للمواطن.

العملية جاءت بجهود فريق محلي مؤهل في التخدير والأشعة والتمريض التداخلي، ما يؤكد قدرة الكفاءات السعودية على قيادة الإجراءات عالية الدقة.

ويعمل المستشفى على استقطاب الأطباء الاستشاريين السعوديين، خصوصاً أبناء المنطقة، في خطوة تهدف إلى إقفال فجوة هجرة العقول، وإعادة الخبرات التي خدمت لسنوات في مراكز دولية مرجعية.

هذا التطور يأتي امتداداً للرؤية التي يدعمها أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد، الهادف إلى ترسيخ موقع مستشفى الملك سلمان التخصصي كإحدى أعرق المؤسسات الطبية الضخمة في شمال المملكة، عبر تمكين التخصصات الدقيقة، وتوسيع الخدمات التداخلية، وتحويل حائل إلى مركز إقليمي للرعاية القلبية المتقدمة.

أجريت العملية باستخدام تصوير متقدم ودعامات عالية الضغط تضمن الدقة والنتائج المثالية، ليعزز هذا النجاح مكانة مركز القلب كوجهة علاجية رائدة في أمراض العيوب الهيكلية وصمامات القلب.